UNION — Merchandise made in Africa and a philosophy handed down from one of the cultures of that continent are what gives “Sankofa Crystal & Sage” its unique character.
“The name Sankofa comes from Ghana,” Sankofa Crystal & Sage Manager and Operator Gloria Wilson said. “It means to go back. There’s a Ghanian proverb that says ‘It’s not wrong to go back to find what was forgotten.’”
Wilson pointed out that the store’s bird-like logo which adorns the wall behinds its display case, symbolizes this philosophy.
“Our logo’s feet are pointing forward, but his head is looking backward to find what is missing,” Wilson said.
That looking back to find what’s been lost is not only reflected in the store’s philosophy and logo, but also its merchandise.
“At Sankofa our mission is to go back to what was forgotten such as natural health and beauty products,” Wilson said. “Our mission is to make Union County the healthiest county in South Carolina by using natural foods and remedies.”
When you first walk into the store, which is located at 301 West Main Street, Union, what first catches your eye is a large, brightly colored peace sign hanging on the wall above a table loaded with those natural health and beauty products the store specializes in. Wilson gave some examples of these products and the health benefits she said they provide.
“There’s Natural Bamboo Charcoal Toothpaste,” Wilson said. “It’s fluoride free because fluoride is a poison to the human body. It increases your risk of dementia. When they do studies of people with dementia they find a high level of aluminum and fluoride is shown to absorb aluminum.
“Respiratory Rejuvenation is a mucus buster,” she said. “It is all natural, and has no chemicals, compounds or synthetics. Anyone suffering from arthritis, sinusitis, bronchitis, pneumonia or summer cough or upper respiratory infection, it all begins with a mucus plug. We carry too much mucus around in our systems and this clears it up.”
Another product sold at Sankofa Crystal & Sage is “Cosmic Colon Cleanse” which Wilson said is better than most products of its kind because “it is all natural. There are no chemicals or drugs. Not only does it move your bowels its kills parasites and toxins left in your intestines.“
Raw Sage is another product sold at Sankofa and Wilson said “it is good for killing bacteria in the air. You cook with it. It has healing properties and it deters negative energy.”
The store also sells crystals which Wilson said also have healing properties.
“Crystals are very important because all crystals vibrate at a certain frequency,” Wilson said. “Our bodies also operate on certain frequencies so if you are in close proximity with a crystal that is putting out a certain frequency then your body will benefit from that frequency.
“Our most potent crystal is clear quartz,” she said. “What makes this so powerful is it is able to absorb all the properties of the sun. If you are not able to be in direct sunlight you can hold on to your crystal and get the benefit of the sun. It also enhances clarity so it helps you with good decision making and positive thoughts.”
The store also sells clothing for men and women, all of them with colors, designs, and fashions that Wilson said reflect the underyling philosophy of the store. She said that “Mud Cloth” clothing sold at the store “is imported from Mali. It’s very heavy, very durable. It’s pretty and is in the spirit of Sankofa with ancient designs on it.”
Also on sale are embroidered women’s shirts imported from Kenya. In fact, with the exception of some jewelry and incense from India, all of the merchandise and decorations at the store are imported from countries in Africa including Ghana, Kenya, Mali, and Nigeria.
“We import a lot of African products because that it is part of going back to what’s natural and authentic,” Wilson said.
Sankofa Crystal & Sage is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.
Wilson said a grand opening for the store will be held sometime in the near future.
For more information about Sankofa Crystal & Sage call 864-426-4212.
Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.