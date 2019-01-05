‘Go back to find what was forgotten’

Charles Warner | The Union Times “Sankofa Crystal & Sage” Manager and Operator Gloria Wilson holds up a “Mud Cloth” coat made in the African nation of Mali. It is one of the many items of African-made merchandise on sale at the store which is located at 301 West Main Street, Union. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Sankofa Crystal & Sage” Manager and Operator Gloria Wilson holds up a “Mud Cloth” coat made in the African nation of Mali. It is one of the many items of African-made merchandise on sale at the store which is located at 301 West Main Street, Union. Charles Warner | The Union Times Crystals like these are among the many natural health and beauty products on sale at “Sankofa Crystal & Sage” in downtown Union. The store gets its name from the African country of Ghana. Charles Warner | The Union Times Crystals like these are among the many natural health and beauty products on sale at “Sankofa Crystal & Sage” in downtown Union. The store gets its name from the African country of Ghana. Charles Warner | The Union Times A Ghanian stringed instrument, Nigerian rainmakers, and a Ghanian drum are among the decorations at “Sankofa Crystal & Sage.” The store, which is located at 301 West Main Street, Union, sells a variety of merchandise imported from countries in Africa including natural health and beauty products and clothing. Charles Warner | The Union Times A Ghanian stringed instrument, Nigerian rainmakers, and a Ghanian drum are among the decorations at “Sankofa Crystal & Sage.” The store, which is located at 301 West Main Street, Union, sells a variety of merchandise imported from countries in Africa including natural health and beauty products and clothing. Charles Warner | The Union Times Books on natural living and other subjects, candles and other merchandise fill the shelves of this bookcase at “Sankofa Crystal & Sage.” The store specializes in selling natural health and beauty products, clothing, and other items imported from African countries like Ghana, Kenya, Mali, and Nigeria. Charles Warner | The Union Times Books on natural living and other subjects, candles and other merchandise fill the shelves of this bookcase at “Sankofa Crystal & Sage.” The store specializes in selling natural health and beauty products, clothing, and other items imported from African countries like Ghana, Kenya, Mali, and Nigeria. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is the logo of “Sankofa Crystal & Sage,” a new store located at 301 West Main Street, Union, which gets both of its merchandise as well as its philosophy from Africa. The store’s name is Ghanian as is its philosophy which is derived from the Ghanian proverb that says “It’s not wrong to go back to find what was forgotten.” The bird-like figure is looking back at the past even at it moves forward into the future. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is the logo of “Sankofa Crystal & Sage,” a new store located at 301 West Main Street, Union, which gets both of its merchandise as well as its philosophy from Africa. The store’s name is Ghanian as is its philosophy which is derived from the Ghanian proverb that says “It’s not wrong to go back to find what was forgotten.” The bird-like figure is looking back at the past even at it moves forward into the future. Charles Warner | The Union Times This large peace sign greets customers when they first enter “Sankofa Crystal & Sage,” a new store which specializes in natural health and beauty products along with other merchandise made in Africa. The table beneath the peace sign displays many of the natural health and beauty products the store carries. Charles Warner | The Union Times This large peace sign greets customers when they first enter “Sankofa Crystal & Sage,” a new store which specializes in natural health and beauty products along with other merchandise made in Africa. The table beneath the peace sign displays many of the natural health and beauty products the store carries.

UNION — Merchandise made in Africa and a philosophy handed down from one of the cultures of that continent are what gives “Sankofa Crystal & Sage” its unique character.

“The name Sankofa comes from Ghana,” Sankofa Crystal & Sage Manager and Operator Gloria Wilson said. “It means to go back. There’s a Ghanian proverb that says ‘It’s not wrong to go back to find what was forgotten.’”

Wilson pointed out that the store’s bird-like logo which adorns the wall behinds its display case, symbolizes this philosophy.

“Our logo’s feet are pointing forward, but his head is looking backward to find what is missing,” Wilson said.

That looking back to find what’s been lost is not only reflected in the store’s philosophy and logo, but also its merchandise.

“At Sankofa our mission is to go back to what was forgotten such as natural health and beauty products,” Wilson said. “Our mission is to make Union County the healthiest county in South Carolina by using natural foods and remedies.”

When you first walk into the store, which is located at 301 West Main Street, Union, what first catches your eye is a large, brightly colored peace sign hanging on the wall above a table loaded with those natural health and beauty products the store specializes in. Wilson gave some examples of these products and the health benefits she said they provide.

“There’s Natural Bamboo Charcoal Toothpaste,” Wilson said. “It’s fluoride free because fluoride is a poison to the human body. It increases your risk of dementia. When they do studies of people with dementia they find a high level of aluminum and fluoride is shown to absorb aluminum.

“Respiratory Rejuvenation is a mucus buster,” she said. “It is all natural, and has no chemicals, compounds or synthetics. Anyone suffering from arthritis, sinusitis, bronchitis, pneumonia or summer cough or upper respiratory infection, it all begins with a mucus plug. We carry too much mucus around in our systems and this clears it up.”

Another product sold at Sankofa Crystal & Sage is “Cosmic Colon Cleanse” which Wilson said is better than most products of its kind because “it is all natural. There are no chemicals or drugs. Not only does it move your bowels its kills parasites and toxins left in your intestines.“

Raw Sage is another product sold at Sankofa and Wilson said “it is good for killing bacteria in the air. You cook with it. It has healing properties and it deters negative energy.”

The store also sells crystals which Wilson said also have healing properties.

“Crystals are very important because all crystals vibrate at a certain frequency,” Wilson said. “Our bodies also operate on certain frequencies so if you are in close proximity with a crystal that is putting out a certain frequency then your body will benefit from that frequency.

“Our most potent crystal is clear quartz,” she said. “What makes this so powerful is it is able to absorb all the properties of the sun. If you are not able to be in direct sunlight you can hold on to your crystal and get the benefit of the sun. It also enhances clarity so it helps you with good decision making and positive thoughts.”

The store also sells clothing for men and women, all of them with colors, designs, and fashions that Wilson said reflect the underyling philosophy of the store. She said that “Mud Cloth” clothing sold at the store “is imported from Mali. It’s very heavy, very durable. It’s pretty and is in the spirit of Sankofa with ancient designs on it.”

Also on sale are embroidered women’s shirts imported from Kenya. In fact, with the exception of some jewelry and incense from India, all of the merchandise and decorations at the store are imported from countries in Africa including Ghana, Kenya, Mali, and Nigeria.

“We import a lot of African products because that it is part of going back to what’s natural and authentic,” Wilson said.

Sankofa Crystal & Sage is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

Wilson said a grand opening for the store will be held sometime in the near future.

For more information about Sankofa Crystal & Sage call 864-426-4212.

