Hemingway and Twain at the library

Charles Warner | The Union Times These busts of Ernest Hemingway and Mark Twain are on display at the USC Union Library which is being relocated to and merged with the Union County Carnegie Library. They are a reminder of the important role libraries play in preserving across the generations the literary, cultural, and historic legacies of America and the rest of the world and the memory of those who created those legacies. Libraries, both academic and public, provide resources that enable a community to learn, grow, flourish, and advance. They are great institutions so make use of them and support them so that future generations will have the benefit of them as well. Charles Warner | The Union Times These busts of Ernest Hemingway and Mark Twain are on display at the USC Union Library which is being relocated to and merged with the Union County Carnegie Library. They are a reminder of the important role libraries play in preserving across the generations the literary, cultural, and historic legacies of America and the rest of the world and the memory of those who created those legacies. Libraries, both academic and public, provide resources that enable a community to learn, grow, flourish, and advance. They are great institutions so make use of them and support them so that future generations will have the benefit of them as well.

January At The UCAC

The following activities will be held at the Union County Arts Council during the month of January.

• Painting With Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, January 8 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone!

• Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, January 21 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

• Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, January 25 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m.

$5 members/ $10 non members

• Basket Weaving with Vicki Shields — This class is open to everyone! Instructor Vickie Shields will walk you through each step of the basket weaving process. You will complete 2 baskets during this class! Space is limited!

Thursday, January 17 and Thursday, January 24

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$60 members/$65 nonmembers

•“My Creative Hands” — UCAC has joined with Rotary of Union to bring this unique exhibit to our gallery. Beckee Garris, a Catawba Indian potterer, has filled the walls with her amazing one of kind work. These pieces represent the Catawba Indian traditions and way of life.

Exhibit will open Friday January 11.

Reception date — Friday, January 25 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Refreshments will be served

**January starts the UCAC Membership Drive.**

If you are not currently a member now is the time to join! If you are a member be sure to renew your membership! Members receive monthly updates, event invites, and discounts on classes and events!

Union County Arts Council is offering Birthday parties! Contact us today for details! Call 864-429-2817.

UCBA Meeting

The Union County Beekepers Association will meet on Tuesday, January 8 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

We will continue our membership drive for 2019.

James Alverson from Laurens County Beekeepers will present a program on honeybee nutrition.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

FPU At Carnegie Library

Piedmont United Way and Union County Carnegie Library will host Ramsey Solutions’s Financial Peace University (FPU) beginning Saturday, January 19.

FPU, which was created by financial expert Dave Ramsey, is a nine-lesson digital course that provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and set themselves up for long-term financial success.

Through common-sense principles, FPU gives people the tools they need to change their behavior and succeed financially. Along with Ramsey Personalities Rachel Cruze and Chris Hogan, Ramsey teaches lessons on budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt, saving for emergencies and investing. On average, families who complete FPU pay off $5,300 and save $2,700 in the first 90 days. Following the class nearly 94 percent of those families budget regularly.

Ramsey pointed out that FPU not only transforms how people handle handle money, but also their marriages and other areas of their lives. He added that this isn’t a boring financial class but fun and easy to understand money so people in every situation can benefit from the information provided.

FPU membership includes immediate access to newly revised online video lessons, financial coaching assistance, digital tools and a one-year subscription to the EveryDollar Plus budgeting tool. Also included is access to Legacy Journey and Smart Money Smart Kids courses. Legacy Journey walks families and individuals through what to do once they have control of their finances and helps them navigate their way through building wealth. Smart Money Smart Kids helps parents teach their children to make wise financial decisions.

Go to DaveRamsey.com/FPU for more information.

United Way of the Piedmont/Union County Carnegie Library is located at 300 East South Street in Union. The FPU classes will begin Saturday, January 19 at 11 a.m. in the Union County Carnegie Library at 300 East South Street, Union. Go to www.fpu.com/1076885 for more information or to register.

The course is $59 for individuals and married couples, but for those who can’t afford it there are some local businesses that are willing to sponsor families interested in taking the course. For more information about this, call Desire Dodson, AmeriCorps Volunteer for Piedmont United Way at Union County Carnegie Library, at the library at 864-427-7140.

Certified Level Beekeeping Course

The Spartanburg Beekeepers Association is helping to train the next generation of beekeepers and assist those already involved with its 2019 Certified Level Beekeeping Course which will be held at the Boiling Springs County Library, 871 Double Springs Road, Boiling Springs, beginning Saturday, January 19, 2019.

The course is suitable for beginners looking to become beekeepers and those who are currently keeping bees looking to gain more knowledge. The course is the first level in the South Carolina Master Beekeeping curriculum and will provide the knowledge for achieving the level of Certified Beekeeper.

The course will run the six Saturdays beginning January 19 through February 23 with each class being from 10:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. It will cover the following subjects:

• Things bees collect

• Sources of nectar

• Minor products of the hive

• Starting a bee hive

• Beekeeping equipment

• Selecting an apiary site

• Seasonal management

• Swarms and swarm control

• Disease and pest

• Honey harvesting

• Packaging and labeling

• Lighting a smoker

• Bee health

• Field day

The course, which is open to all, costs $85 for individuals and $120 for married couples. The fees paid cover the costs of local and SC State Beekeepers Association dues. Checks should be made payable to Spartanburg Beekeepers Association.

Students ages 12-16 attend free with parent approval.

In addition:

• A course binder will be provided to all attending the class. Couples and youth/parent will share a copy of the supplemental text, “First Lessons in Beekeeping.”

• Please make an effort to be on time. Water, coffee, and light refreshments will be available at break.

• We will try to record lessons in the event that someone misses a class.

Space is limited so the class will be filled on first come-first serve basis.

For questions about the class contact Mark Sweatman, Spartanburg Beekeepers Association at 864-431-1905 and/or [email protected]

Registration contact is Kim Dillard at Clemson Cooperative Extension, 612 Chesnee Highway, Spartanburg, who can be reached at 864-596-2993, Extension 114 and/or [email protected]

“History Of Science” At USC Union

USC-Union will be offering its 452 History of Science course taught by Dr. Allan Charles on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. in room Central 208.

Any South Carolina resident over the age of 60 does not have to pay tuition to take this or any other course at USC Union or any other state institution of higher education.

The history of science is really more of a “science appreciation” course, and the students do not really “do” science. Nevertheless, the course is very useful to help people come to an understanding of science and scientific literature in today’s world – a world that has become increasingly difficult to understand without some technical background. This course is a fairly painless way to acquire that technical background.

Registration is now under way and should be completed in time for the first class, which begins Tuesday, January 15.

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• January 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• January 28, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• February 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• February 25, 2019 — Sims Middle School

• March 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• March 25, 2019 — Union County High School

• April 15, 2019 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

• April 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 13, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 10, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 24, 2019 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 12, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

Portable Heaters Needed

How do you choose between heating your home or feeding your family? For many in Spartanburg and Union counties, the arrival of colder weather means just that…higher utility bills that often break an already tight family budget.

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties is asking the community to help ease the burden by donating new portable heaters. According to Lt. Howard Tate, Corp Officer, “A portable heater can be a life saver for many. It can bridge the gap — helping families to warm hearts as well as homes.”

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to drop off new portable heaters to The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties during regular business hours.

For more information, contact Lt. Howard Tate at 864-576-6670.

Nomination Period Open

The nomination period for the Union County High School Gifted and Talented Arts Classes for 2019-2020 academic year at UCHS has opened.

Students may be nominated by teachers, parents or frien

Charles Warner | The Union Times These busts of Ernest Hemingway and Mark Twain are on display at the USC Union Library which is being relocated to and merged with the Union County Carnegie Library. They are a reminder of the important role libraries play in preserving across the generations the literary, cultural, and historic legacies of America and the rest of the world and the memory of those who created those legacies. Libraries, both academic and public, provide resources that enable a community to learn, grow, flourish, and advance. They are great institutions so make use of them and support them so that future generations will have the benefit of them as well. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Hemingway-and-Twain.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times These busts of Ernest Hemingway and Mark Twain are on display at the USC Union Library which is being relocated to and merged with the Union County Carnegie Library. They are a reminder of the important role libraries play in preserving across the generations the literary, cultural, and historic legacies of America and the rest of the world and the memory of those who created those legacies. Libraries, both academic and public, provide resources that enable a community to learn, grow, flourish, and advance. They are great institutions so make use of them and support them so that future generations will have the benefit of them as well.