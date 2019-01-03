Change minds to change lives

Image courtesy of Desiree Dodson Ramsey Solutions’s Financial Peace University (FPU) will be at the United Way of the Piedmont/Union County Carnegie Library on Saturday, January 19. The program, which is being brought to Union County by Desiree Dodson, AmeriCorps Volunteer for Piedmont United Way at Union County Carnegie Library, is designed to provide people with the tools they need to get out of debt. Image courtesy of Desiree Dodson Ramsey Solutions’s Financial Peace University (FPU) will be at the United Way of the Piedmont/Union County Carnegie Library on Saturday, January 19. The program, which is being brought to Union County by Desiree Dodson, AmeriCorps Volunteer for Piedmont United Way at Union County Carnegie Library, is designed to provide people with the tools they need to get out of debt.

UNION — Changing people’s lives by changing their minds when it comes to personal finance is the goal of a series of classes that will be offered at the Union County Carnegie Library beginning this month.

Desiree Dodson, AmeriCorps Volunteer for Piedmont United Way at Union County Carnegie Library, is bringing Ramsey Solutions’s Financial Peace University (FPU) to the Union County Carnegie Library on Saturday, January 19.

A press release issued by FPU states that the program, created by financial expert Dave Ramsey, is a “nine-lesson digital course (that) provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and set themselves up for long-term financial success.” The flier states that “more than 5 million people have positively changed their financial future” through the program.

Dodson hopes to see that number grow through Union County residents taking the program at the library and using the lessons learned to improve their lives by improving their finances. She said she got the idea of bringing the FPU program to Union County after seeing how so many people here are struggling financially.

“It came about with me finding out last year while giving the Thanksgiving dinner for the county about people not having enough money for food,” Dodson said. “There were people that were working or on a fixed income, but they still weren’t making enough money. That’s when I became aware that something needed to be done.”

That awareness of the need to address the problem of families and individuals struggling financially, lead Dodson to FPU.

“In working with other age groups in the county I tried to figure out what could be done to help people be more viable to themselves and their community and their church,” Dodson said. “I remembered having gone through the Ramsey program in Tennessee. So I set out to see if I could bring it here.”

As she worked to bring the FPU program to Union County, Dodson took other steps to provide the public with information on how to more successfully handle their finances including conducting a free “Finance For Life Workshop” at the library beginning in October. The purpose of the workshop was to teach those attending “how to budget and get out debt” and enable them to “take charge of your life.”

Dodson said she conducted the workshops “to make people aware of the (FPU) program and what they can start doing now to get used to the language and what to do to start doing some of the things now.”

In addition, Dodson is also conducting free “Finance for Life” classes at the Union County Pregnancy Center each Tuesday at 5 p.m. “for women who can’t afford” the FPU program. A flier advertising the classes includes the following quotes from The Bible about debt:

The rich rule over the poor, and the borrower is the slave to the lender.

— Proverbs 22:7

Owe no one anything except to love one another, for he who loves another has fulfilled the law.

— Romans 13:8

Dodson said the passages sum up the realities of debt and how getting out of debt and staying out of debt can change a person’s life for the better and the impact that can have on their community and their church. She said the FPU program can provide those who take it with the tools that empower them to make that change.

“It teaches people how to manage their finances so they can get out of debt and essentially be their own bank, learning how to save and not go to those payday loans,” Dodson said. “It teaches them to become more viable to themselves. To learn how to invest in yourself first and become more viable to themselves and through that more viable to their communities and their churches.”

As for what that viability would look like, Dodson said “their are people who want to buy homes and buy cars. Imagine being able to buy a used car and pay cash.”

Dodson pointed out that getting out of debt and putting their finances on a sound footing not only benefits individuals and families but also benefits the community as it strengthens its economic base. She said that people who are financially secure are better able to invest in and build up their community and spend their money there, something she said Union County needs. In addition, Dodson said the financially secure are better able to support their churches and other groups involved in charitable and humanitarian activities.

For all this to happen, however, people must change their minds about how they handle their money.

“The one thing I always said in my classes is you change your mind you change your life,” Dodson said. “When you don’t you get the same result and you are in the same situation. That is what we are trying to change for Union County.”

United Way of the Piedmont/Union County Carnegie Library is located at 300 East South Street in Union. The FPU classes will begin Saturday, January 19 at 11 a.m. in the Union County Carnegie Library at 300 East South Street, Union. Go to www.fpu.com/1076885 for more information or to register.

Dodson said the FPU program costs $59 per individuals or married couples. She said that for those who can’t afford it there are some local businesses that are willing to sponsor families interested in taking the course. For more information about this, Dodson said those interested should call the Union County Carnegie Library at 864-427-7140 and ask for her.

About FPU

The flier states that “through common-sense principles, FPU gives people the tools they need to change their behavior and succeed financially. Along with Ramsey Personalities Rachel Cruze and Chris Hogan, Ramsey teaches lessons on budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt, saving for emergencies and investing. On average, families who complete FPU pay off $5,300 and save $2,700 in the first 90 days. Following the class nearly 94 percent of those families budget regularly.”

Ramsey is quoted in the flier as stating “FPU will not only transform the way you handle money, but also your marriage and other areas of your life. This isn’t a boring financial class. We make learning about money fun and easy to understand so people in every situation can benefit from the information.”

The flier state that “FPU membership includes immediate access to newly revised online video lessons, financial coaching assistance, digital tools and a one-year subscription to the EveryDollar Plus budgeting tool. Also included is access to Legacy Journey and Smart Money Smart Kids courses. Legacy Journey walks families and individuals through what to do once they have control of their finances and helps them navigate their way through building wealth. Smart Money Smart Kids helps parents teach their children to make wise financial decisions.”

Go to DaveRamsey.com/FPU for more information.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions is committed to helping people regain control of their money, build wealth, grow their leadership skills, and enhance their lives through personal development. The company’s success is defined by the number of people whose lives are changed by a message of hope. Through a variety of mediums including live events, publishing, syndicated columns and a nationally syndicated radio show, Ramsey Solutions uses common sense education to empower people to win at life and money. Ramsey Solutions’ world-class speakers have brought vision, inspiration, and encouragement to more than a million more. Voted among Nashville’s best places to work ten times, Ramsey Solutions employs more than 750 team members focused and dedicated to doing work that matters.

FPU at Carnegie Library January 19

