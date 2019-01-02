Praying for God to give us guidance

Charles Warner | The Union Times “The Journey of the Magi” is a poem by T.S. Eliot that retells the story of the journey of the Magi, the wise men who journeyed to Bethlehem to brings gift to and worship the infant Jesus. Based on the Book of Matthew, the poem is told from the point of view of one of the Magi. At one point the Magi speaks of seeing “three trees on the low sky.” Those words are a reminder that Golgotha awaits the newborn Christ. It is is a reminder that Christ was born to die for our sins, to suffer the shame, torture and painful death of crucifixion so that the human race could have a path to eternal salvation. The manger leads to the cross which leads to the empty tomb which leads to the redemption of humanity through the Lord Jesus Christ who, from manger to cross to empty tomb and beyond changes lives and saves souls. Charles Warner | The Union Times “The Journey of the Magi” is a poem by T.S. Eliot that retells the story of the journey of the Magi, the wise men who journeyed to Bethlehem to brings gift to and worship the infant Jesus. Based on the Book of Matthew, the poem is told from the point of view of one of the Magi. At one point the Magi speaks of seeing “three trees on the low sky.” Those words are a reminder that Golgotha awaits the newborn Christ. It is is a reminder that Christ was born to die for our sins, to suffer the shame, torture and painful death of crucifixion so that the human race could have a path to eternal salvation. The manger leads to the cross which leads to the empty tomb which leads to the redemption of humanity through the Lord Jesus Christ who, from manger to cross to empty tomb and beyond changes lives and saves souls.

Read 2 Colossians 5:16-21

Whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable … think about these things.

— Philippians 4:8 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear God, give us wisdom to guide us in our life’s journey, and lead us to life eternal. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: How am I leading a Christ-centered life?