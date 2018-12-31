FPES teachers teaching teachers

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School During their October Faculty Meeting, teachers at Foster Park Elementary School taught one another about various educational subjects. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School During their October Faculty Meeting, teachers at Foster Park Elementary School taught one another about various educational subjects.

UNION — The Foster Park Elementary School October Faculty Meeting was led by some of its own teachers.

Fourth grade teacher, Mrs. Wells, did a brief presentation on analyzing and using STAR Reading Reports to drive instruction.

Afterward, third grade teacher, Mrs. Roark and state reading coach, Mrs. Mitchell, shared some information and activities they learned from their Get Your Teach On experience earlier in October.

Everyone was engaged and excited to learn new things to implement in their classrooms.

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School During their October Faculty Meeting, teachers at Foster Park Elementary School taught one another about various educational subjects. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_FPES-GYTO.jpg Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School During their October Faculty Meeting, teachers at Foster Park Elementary School taught one another about various educational subjects.

During the October Faculty Meeting