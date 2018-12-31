BES celebrates Red Ribbon Week

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School celebrated Red Ribbon Week in October with speakers from the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Union County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School celebrated Red Ribbon Week in October with speakers from the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Union County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School celebrated Red Ribbon Week in October with themed dress up days. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School celebrated Red Ribbon Week in October with themed dress up days.

BUFFALO — Buffalo Elementary School recognized and celebrated Red Ribbon Week in October.

Guest speakers from the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Union County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse visited with classes at BES to share important information and reminders of the dangers of using drugs.

Themed dress up days were held each day during Red Ribbon Week to teach and remind students of the importance of saying no to drugs.

