‘October Rocktober’ musical at BES

December 31, 2018
By: Special to The Union Times
Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School The second grade students at Buffalo Elementary School presented the “October Rocktober” musical program to the school’s PTA.

BUFFALO — Buffalo Elementary School’s second grade students presented the musical program “October Rocktober” at the October 23 PTA meeting.

Students were led by Mrs. Heather Barnado and Mrs. Ashley Eller.

Presented by the school’s 2nd grade students

