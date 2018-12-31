‘Little Red Riding Hood’ at FPES

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The Foster Park Elementary School Drama Team recently performed “Little Red Riding Hood” at the school. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The Foster Park Elementary School Drama Team recently performed “Little Red Riding Hood” at the school.

UNION — The Foster Park Elementary School Drama Team has been working hard this semester to prepare for their fall drama production.

Under the direction of Mrs. Amy Truitt, Art Teacher, and Mr. Christian Kiser, Music Teacher, the FPES Drama Team consists of 4th and 5th grade students.

On Thursday, November 8, 2018, with the help of The Baillie Players from the Inman Theatre, they showcased their talent in their production Little Red Riding Hood. They performed at 1 p.m. for the school and again at 6:30 p.m. for their family, friends, and community.

FPES is blessed with so many talented students.

Drama Team performs for school and parents