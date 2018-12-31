‘Contractions Surgery’ at FPES

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Holcombe’s and Mrs. Bishop’s classes at Foster Park Elementary School recently turned their classrooms into “hospitals” so they could “operate” on words as part of their study of contractions. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Holcombe’s and Mrs. Bishop’s classes at Foster Park Elementary School recently turned their classrooms into “hospitals” so they could “operate” on words as part of their study of contractions.

UNION — Students in Mrs. Holcombe’s and Mrs. Bishop’s second grade classes at Foster Park Elementary School ended their study of contractions by performing “contractions surgery” in their classroom that was transformed into a “hospital” for the day.

The teachers wrote two words on index cards (example: do and not) and the students had to cut the second word to remove the “O.” Then, they had to use band-aids to correctly spell the contraction. The “stitch” was the apostrophe.

What a fun and memorable way to learn about contractions!

Student ‘operate’ on words in ’hospital’