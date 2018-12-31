Reading his heart out all day

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke took on the “Pizza Hut Book It! Principal Challenge” and spent an entire day reading his heart out as part of National Young Readers Week. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke took on the “Pizza Hut Book It! Principal Challenge” and spent an entire day reading his heart out as part of National Young Readers Week.

UNION — Each year during National Young Readers Week, Pizza Hut challenges principals to choose one day to read their hearts out all day long. Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke accepted the challenge.

On Monday, November 5, he set the example of “reading your heart out.” Throughout the day, he could be seen anywhere on campus reading a book. On any given day, Mr. Koepke can be seen helping out anywhere on campus. This day was not any different, except he was helping — while continuing to read.

What a wonderful message this sent to the students at FPES! Foster Park truly believes that students who are readers today will be leaders tomorrow.

To find out more about the Pizza Hut Book It! Principal Challenge, visit http://www.bookitprogram.com/teachers/principal-challenge.asp

Koepke accepts the ‘Principal Challenge’