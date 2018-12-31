Having fun learning sight words

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School are learning sight words and having fun in the process. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School are learning sight words and having fun in the process.

BUFFALO — First grade students love to read at Buffalo Elementary School!

First grade students at Buffalo Elementary have been busy learning sight words. Teachers have put some fun into learning these words using puzzles, spongy letters, flip sets, white boards, and using the words in context. Children love to ‘play with’ these sets as they are learning and challenging each other.

We focus on understanding what they are reading rather than focusing on lots of unknown words. They are excited to master the words and learn more words! Mastering the words makes our students feel so much more confident when reading.

We are so proud of their progress!

BES teachers put fun into reading lessons