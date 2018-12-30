Area students make SCC Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG — The announcement of the fall 2018 Dean’s List, an extra day of registration spring 2019 semester, information sessions about learning opportunities that could potentially lead to a career in automotive manufacturing, and scholarships and grants are all part of what’s happening at Spartanburg Community College.

Dean’s List

The following students from the Union County area have made the Dean’s List at Spartanburg Community College for fall term 2018:

Buffalo

• Matthew F. Caldwell

Carlisle

• Tahjmir V. Dunn

Enoree

• Destiny H. Dietrick

Jonesville

• Peyton L. Blackwell

• Callie A. Byrd

• Michael G. Kerr

• Seth H. Parker

• Joshua Wilburn

Pacolet

• Devin J. Hemphill

• Hunter D. Hice

• Devin C. Horne

• Tyler A. Hornsby

• Dennis W. Loving

• Jordan H. Pack

• Tyler E. Robertson

• John C. Tuck

Pauline

• Christian F. Keodouangkhao

• Jacob R. Towe

Union

• Kevin S. Brewington

• James N. Burgess

• Houston C. Davis

• William H. Ivey

• Logan T. Morris

• Erica M. Newton

• Cody R. Sigmon

• D’Arius J. Tucker

• Jay M. Vaughan

• Talisha L. Waters

Whitmire

• Kyle Robertson

Happenings And Events

Below is a listing of Spartanburg Community College happenings and events in January 2019.

• January 3-5, 2019

Saturday Registration added for Spring 2019 Semester.

Thursday, January 3 — 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, January 4 — 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, January 5 — 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

SCC Central Campus, 107 Community College Drive, Spartanburg, Terhune Student Services Building, Room 109.

Free.

No appointment is needed.

Spartanburg Community College has extended on-site registration hours to now include Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the college’s Central Campus in Spartanburg. In addition to the Jan. 3-4 on-site registration dates, prospective students can visit the college anytime for help from Admissions representative to apply or register for classes. Former Virginia College students are invited to visit SCC during the on-site registration events to investigate continuing their education at SCC.

• January 8-9, 2019

Michelin Manufacturing Scholars Information Session

Tuesday, January 8 — 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 9 — 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

SCC Central Campus, 107 Community College Drive, Spartanburg.

Spartanburg Community College will hold information sessions for the SCC Michelin Manufacturing Scholars program on Jan. 8 and 9 at the Central Campus in Spartanburg for upstate residents looking for a new job or a career change in the booming manufacturing industry. A partnership between SCC and Michelin North America, the program offers exceptional “learn and earn” opportunities for individuals interested in hands-on training, technical certification from SCC and a potential manufacturing career with Michelin. Applications from qualified candidates are now being accepted for the program and for classes that begin in spring 2019.

Participating students will earn a college credential and receive hands-on training through PAID part-time work at the Michelin Spartanburg manufacturing plant throughout the semester. Tuition, books and even the cost of fees are covered. Individuals successfully completing the program may be considered for an offer of full-time employment with Michelin, providing all hiring criteria are met.

To apply for the program, prospective students must attend an introductory session and complete all required paperwork by January 11, 2019.During this session, attendees will learn about the program, complete an application for SCC and complete an application for employment with Michelin. Attendees should bring the following to the session: final transcript (HS or GED), valid ID, WorkKeys or WIN score if you have and a current copy of their resume. Additional information is available on the SCC website at www.sccsc.edu/michelin

Faculty expert: Jay Coffer, Department Chair of SCC Advanced Manufacturing | [email protected]

SCC Newsworthy Updates

• SCC Foundation creates the Lillie Bell Atchison Memorial Scholarship for Nursing.

The Spartanburg Community College Foundation is pleased to announce the creation of the Lillie Bell Atchison Memorial Scholarship for Nursing at Spartanburg Community College. The scholarship was created to honor the memory and nursing career of Lillie Bell Atchison, a Spartanburg nurse who was married to Mr. Charles E. Atchison, Sr., president and owner of Atchison Transportation.

Ms. Atchison was born and raised in Spartanburg; the youngest of three daughters. She was the dedicated wife of Mr. Charles E. Atchison, Sr., mother to two sons (Butch and Maurice) and grandmother to Charlita, Trey and Tyler. Ms. Atchison received her medical training from The Gaffney LPN Program, and her professional career was dedicated to nursing at Spartanburg General Hospital (now Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System) and the Spartanburg County Health Department.

Ms. Atchison enjoyed being a nurse and continued her profession long after retirement caring for family and close friends. She had a very compassionate nature loving people. She also had a passion for education and never stopped learning.

In memory of his loving bride, Mr. Atchison established this scholarship to provide financial assistance to a non- traditional student completing an associate’s degree in nursing. Victor “Mark” Bray, second semester nursing student has been selected as the first recipient of the Atchison Memorial Scholarship. Mark is a non-traditional student from Spartanburg seeking a career in nursing. He currently works part-time at CVS in Chesnee as a pharmacy technician and attends SCC full time. This award will make a huge impact on the cost of tuition, books and fees.

Memorial gifts in honor of Lillie Bell Atchison designated to this scholarship can be made via a check made payable to the SCC Foundation, mailed to SCC Foundation P.O. Box 4386, Spartanburg, SC 29305. Gifts are tax deductible and accepted on-line at www.sccsc.edu/foundation. Supporting scholarships are a wonderful way to directly empower the life of a student.

• Grainger awards scholarship to SCC student to in support of careers in skilled trades.

Grainger, the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, announced that Travis “Deleon” Byars, Jr., of Pacolet, a student at Spartanburg Community College, received a $2,000 scholarship as part of Grainger’s Tools for Tomorrow® program.

Each year, Grainger offers two scholarships of $2,000 each at participating community colleges in the U.S. The scholarships offer financial assistance for tuition and books to students working toward an associate’s degree or certificate in skilled trade, supply chain management and public safety programs. In addition to the scholarship, Grainger provides tools to students after they graduate to help them launch a successful career.

For 2018, Byars is one of 116 scholarship recipients from 68 community colleges participating in Grainger’s Tools for Tomorrow program.

“This is a wonderful scholarship, and I am so thankful year after year to be able to award the Grainger Award Scholarship to deserving SCC students. I commend Grainger for the vision of affording our students this opportunity, and a continued partnership.” said Beverly Booker, SCC’s financial aid counselor & scholarship coordinator.

“Receiving the Grainger Scholarship tells me I have a great support system, and motivates me to pursue my education further. I want to thank everyone who made it possible for me to receive this scholarship, and I promise you it will not go to waste,” said Byars.

Since 2006, Grainger has donated more than $4.5 million to support technical education. Half of the scholarships offered are earmarked for veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

“Grainger is passionate about creating positive change and building a strong workforce in the communities where we live and work,” said Ramona Brown, operations manager of Grainger’s Greenville branch. “Through the Tools for Tomorrow scholarship program and our relationship with Spartanburg Community College, we are proud to do our part in helping qualified technical education and public safety students like Travis graduate and start successful careers.”

To learn more about the Grainger Tools for Tomorrow scholarship program, visit www.graingerskilledtrades.com.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2017 sales of $10.4 billion, is North America’s leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. For more information on Grainger, visit www.grainger.com.

• SCC Culinary Arts student wins scholarship from SC Travel & Tourism Coalition.

Spartanburg Community College student D’Arius Tucker was recently awarded a tourism scholarship at a student awards event sponsored by the South Carolina Travel and Tourism Coalition. Tucker is a culinary arts student at SCC and received a plaque and a $1,000 scholarship in a special ceremony at the Lace House in Columbia in November. Eleven college students from hospitality-related college programs across the state received the scholarship, which recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement related to hospitality and tourism in South Carolina, including culinary studies.

Sponsored by the South Carolina Travel and Tourism Coalition, the Tourism Student Awards recognizes students who were recommended by faculty for exemplary work. Scholarships are provided through the Fred Brinkman Memorial Fund, which is funded through a silent auction held annually at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism & Travel.

For more information, contact Dawn Dawson-House at [email protected] ([email protected]) or 803-734-1779.

• Spartanburg Community College receives grant from the Heritage Classic Foundation to expand Mechatronic Technician Training Program.

Thanks to a generous grant from the Heritage Classic Foundation to the SC Technical College System, Spartanburg Community College will receive grant funding to expand training opportunities for skilled mechatronic workers. The grant will be used to support Siemens Mechatronic System Certification Programs for faculty at SCC and South Carolina’s 16 technical colleges. This certification will allow for training and preparing much-needed, skilled maintenance technicians for South Carolina’s growing manufacturing sector.

SCC President Henry C. Giles, Jr., accepted grant funding at a Heritage Classic event at Hilton Head Island, SC in early December. Giles says the grant will help to unify the mechatronics programs at technical colleges across the state so a standardized curriculum at all 16 colleges can be taught to students. The grant will fund the second level of faculty training in Siemens’ globally-recognized certification program.

As manufacturing equipment becomes more automated and technologically advanced, demand increases for highly-trained and highly-skilled mechatronic technicians. Mechatronics is a multidisciplinary field of engineering that includes a combination of mechanical engineering technology, robotics, electronics, computer engineering, telecommunications engineering, systems engineering and control engineering. Skilled mechatronic technicians are in constant demand.

This partnership will focus on expanding the training and certification of these much-needed technicians across the state. The Siemens training provides comprehensive skills certification with a focus on system understanding, troubleshooting and problem-solving skills. It is renowned for producing well-grounded, trained individuals who can easily adapt to changing work situations quickly and appropriately.

The Siemens’ certification is a standard used by many of South Carolina’s well-known manufacturing companies including BMW, Michelin and Bosch, among others.

For more information, visit the State Tech website at: http://www.sctechsystem.edu/about-us/press.html

