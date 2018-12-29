Praying to forgive others and ourselves

Charles Warner | The Union Times Christmas is over, but the first and greatest gift of Christmas, the Lord Jesus Christ, is available throughout the year for all who will accept Him. We celebrate Christ’s birth at Christmas and rightly so because it is the beginning of the greatest story ever told, a story that remains meaningful to this day because while it began on Christmas, it did not end there. No, Christ’s story did not end with His birth, it did not end with His death, it did not even end with His resurrection and ascension. It continues to this day and so does its message, the message that Jesus is Lord and that all who want to be saved can be saved if they accept Him as their Lord and Savior. Christ, His story, His message, and the eternal salvation He brings are the true and only lasting gift of Christmas, a gift that is not confined to a single day, but is freely offered every day. It changes the lives and changes the eternities of all who accept it. So how about it, will you accept the greatest gift of Christmas gift and have your life and your eternity changed?

Read Colossians 3:12-17

Don’t judge, and you won’t be judged. Don’t condemn, and you won’t be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven.

— Luke 6:37 (CEB)

PRAYER: Thank you, Lord, for the peace and relief we feel when we obey your instruction to forgive each other — and ourselves. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Whom is God calling me to forgive today?

