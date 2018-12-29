Buying land and getting AWOS

Photo courtesy of the Union County Airport The Union County Airport is currently in the process of lengthening its runway from 3,500 feet to 5,000 feet in order to accommodate corporate jets. In 2019, the airport will be working to acquire some additional land to help facilitate the lengthening of its runway. The airport will also be getting the Airport Weather Observer System to provide information about local weather conditions online that can be used by pilots in making flight plans. Photo courtesy of the Union County Airport The Union County Airport is currently in the process of lengthening its runway from 3,500 feet to 5,000 feet in order to accommodate corporate jets. In 2019, the airport will be working to acquire some additional land to help facilitate the lengthening of its runway. The airport will also be getting the Airport Weather Observer System to provide information about local weather conditions online that can be used by pilots in making flight plans.

UNION COUNTY — Another step towards lengthening its runway to accommodate corporate jets and the addition of new technology that will provide online information about local weather conditions are on the agenda for the Union County Airport in 2019.

Currently, the Union County Airport’s runway is 3,500 feet in length and while at this length it can accommodate a variety of fixed wing, prop-driven aircraft, it cannot accommodate corporate jets. This forces those flying such jets such as representatives of companies and industries considering locating facilities in Union County to land in Spartanburg County and drive from there to here and back again. It’s an inconvenience for those prospective companies and industries that can complicate the county’s efforts to attract new investment and new jobs.

To eliminate that inconvenience and that complication, the Union County Airport is in the process of lengthening its runway to 5,000 feet, a length that will enable corporate jets to land here and the representatives of companies and industries to spend more time getting to know what Union County has to offer them.

In order to do that, the Airport has gradually been acquiring property along the approaches to the runway to clear it for the future lengthening of the runway, an ongoing process that will continue into 2019.

“What we’re trying to do is buy some more property,” Union County Airport Director Ronnie Wade said Thursday. “We have a landowner who has some property that we need. We need one and a half acres and he’s willing to sell, but he wants to sell the entire property.”

This lead to Wade calling in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to discuss with the landowner the possible acquisition of the entire property and what will be required to do so.

“I had the FAA here the week before last and took their representative to meet the landowner,” Wade said. “The deal was we need one and a half acres and they will purchase the entire property in order for us to get what we need.”

Wade said that in order to do so, the FAA requires appraisal of the property to be purchased followed by a review appraisal. He said the last time the airport had to go through this process it cost $10,000-15,000 and he is asking the county to pay for it.

“I’m wanting the county to pay for the appraisal and the review appraisal,” Wade said. “It would come from the capital improvement fund for the airport.”

Wade said that once the appraisal and the review appraisal are completed, the FAA would reimburse the county 90 percent of their cost and the state 5 percent.

If the airport is able to purchase the property, Wade said the trees standing on the section needed as part of the lengthening of the runway would be cleared away.

“This is part of the clear zoning of the lengthening of the runway,” Wade said. “Clearing trees away makes it safe for a plane to land and for the runway to be lengthened.”

AWOS

The new year will also see the installation of the Airport Weather Observer System (AWOS) at the airport.

“It will provide information on weather conditions at the airport including downdrafts, barometric pressure, and measure any rainfall,” Wade said. “All of the information will be collected and stored electronically so that you can get it in on your computer.

“This means someone doing a flight plan here or somewhere else can get information on weather conditions here at the airport,” he said. “When you are three hundred or four hundred miles away it makes a big difference, that’s why the pilots like it.”

Wade said that the installation of the system will be funded by the state and so will its future maintenance.

“The state has a maintenance program for AWOS and so we will not only get it, but we won’t have to worry about maintaining it because they will handle it,” Wade said.

If all goes according to plan, Wade said the AWOS will be installed and operational at the airport sometime in February.

For the Union County Airport in 2019

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

