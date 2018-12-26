Praying for God’s guidance and blessing

Charles Warner | The Union Times The wise men who brought gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh to Jesus following His birth did something else that we too often forget as well recall that story. They not only presented Him with gifts, they also worshiped Jesus because being truly wise, they knew who He was — and is — and therefore merited not only material gifts, but also worship and praise. Jesus is Lord and Savior, the Sinless Son of God who was born, lived, preached, was crucified, and died as a human being but, unlike all other human beings who have lived or ever will live, rose from the dead to triumph over death, hell, and the grave and become humanity’s only path to eternal salvation. That is who the wise men worshiped and who wise men and women have worshiped ever since and will continue to do so. Question is, how wise are you? If you are wise, you, like those wise men 2,000 years ago, will seek out and worship Jesus, accepting Him as your Lord and Savior. If you are not wise, however, then you do not and that is the worst kind of foolishness. So, are you wise or are you a fool?

Read Acts 2:41-47

Day by day, as they spent much time together in the temple, they broke bread at home and ate their food with glad and generous hearts.

— Acts 2:46 (NRSV)

PRAYER: God of hope, we ask for your loving guidance and blessing wherever people gather to learn, worship, and pray. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Today I will tell others of my abiding hope in God.

