Expansion to increase revenue

UNION COUNTY — An increase in the size of a multi-county industrial park in Spartanburg County will mean an increase in the revenue Union County receives from that park.

In a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, Union County Council voted unanimously to approve third and final reading of an ordinance amending a multi-county industrial park agreement between Union County and Spartanburg County.

The ordinance states that the agreement is being amended to permit the expansion of the multi-county industrial park which is located in Spartanburg County.

Under the terms of the amendment, the following will be added to the multi-county industrial park:

• “All those certain six pieces, parcels or tracts of land, situate, lying and being on the northern side of Route I-85 near the intersection with Brockman-McClimon Road near the City of Greer, Spartanburg County.” Those six parcels contain, respectively, “more or less” 1.14 acres, 5.45 acres, 4.90 acres, 0.76 acres, 0.50 acres, and 1.33 acres.

• “All that certain lot, parcel or tract of land lying and being situate in the County of Spartanburg, near Greer … on Brockman-MicClimon Road shown and designated as ‘Tract C,’ containing 0.37 acres, more or less, on a boundary survey for South Carolina State Ports Authority.”

• “All that certain piece, parcel, or tract of land located, lying and being in the County of Spartanburg … containing 7.31 acres, more or less, being shown and designated as Tract on plat entitled ‘Survey of BMW Auto Assembly Plant Site” and “beginning at a point on the western edge of the right-of-way of SC Route 101.”

• “All that certain piece, parcel or tract of land located, lying and being in the County of Spartanburg … being shown and designated as Tract B containing 3.457 acres, more or less.”

At council’s first reading of the ordinance in November, Supervisor Frank Hart said that the amendment had been requested by Spartanburg County to enable it to expand the park to accommodate the inclusion of additional businesses. Hart pointed out that under its multi-county agreements Union County shares in the revenue generated by the industrial parks in Spartanburg County. He said the expansion covered by the ordinance will be mean additional revenue for Union County.

Hart said Wednesday that Union County receives approximately $250,000 a year in revenue generated by the multi-county industrial parks in Spartanburg County. The funds are used for economic development projects, most recently the new county spec building.

Lockhart Power

In other business, council voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance amending a fee-in-lieu of tax and incentive agreement between Union County and Lockhart Power Company.

The ordinance states that the county and the company entered into the agreement on January 8, 2013 with Lockhart Power agreeing to make and Union County agreeing to accept certain negotiated fee-in-lieu of tax payments “with respect to certain facilities then, or thereafter to be, located within the county.”

It states that Lockhart Power “is considering additional investment … at one or more sites” in Union County “including the existing site, as well as certain additional sites.” It further states that in consideration of this additional investment, the county has agreed to revise the original agreement to include those additional sites making the company’s investment eligible for the negotiated fee-in-lieu of tax payments arrangement.

The ordinance provides a description of the land involved listing Union Commerce Park, Mac Johnston Industrial Park, Lockhart Power Project, and the “34kV Transmission Circuit starting at Lockhart Power Company’s Duke 2 delivery, located at the intersection of State Road S-44-40 and Highway 215, and then extending approximately 1.2 miles east along Highway 215 to the intersection of Highway 176 and Highway 215 and then turning north along Highway 176 for approximately 2.5 miles and then turning east approximately 0.25 miles into the Union Commerce Park.”

Council amends industrial agreements

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

