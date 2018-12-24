MES Students of the Quarter

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School These are the Students of the Quarter for the second nine weeks of the 2018-2019 school year. They are Mason Connor, Jake Turner, Maggie Beth Betenbaugh, Shanya Jeter, and Lamarcus Littlejohn who was absent when this picture was taken. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School These are the Students of the Quarter for the second nine weeks of the 2018-2019 school year. They are Mason Connor, Jake Turner, Maggie Beth Betenbaugh, Shanya Jeter, and Lamarcus Littlejohn who was absent when this picture was taken.

MONARCH — Monarch Elementary is proud to announce the following students have been selected by their teachers as Students of the Quarter for the second nine weeks. These students come to school prepared to learn with positive attitudes. Congratulations to:

Fifth graders Mason Conner of Mrs. Ponder’s class and Lamarcus Littlejohn of Mrs. Carlin’s class; first graders Jake Turner of Mrs. Vinson’s class and Maggie Beth Betenbaugh from Mrs. Lawson’s class; and Shanya Jeter from Mrs. Tucker’s second grade class.

For the second nine weeks of 2018-2019