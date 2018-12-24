October Students of the Month

BUFFALO — At Buffalo Elementary School, October’s character trait of the month was RESPECT. Students were rewarded with an ice cream celebration for their outstanding character! The following students were recognized as Students of the Month:

Kindergarten — Madison Wilson, Anaya Miller, Landyn Tucker, and Makiyan Renwick

1st Grade — Aden Rice, Kinden James, Jayden Sanders, Hunter Jennings, and Isabella Beahrs

2nd Grade — Brentley Ogg, Addison Rooth, Lucy Pridemore, Kindall Thomas, and Marion Grayson

3rd Grade — Zy’Quez Tucker, Gabriel Inman, Ty’Kira Salter, Xavier Burnett, Ja’Cobi Tucker, and Jemorah Stinson

4th Grade — Will Reeves, Jasmine Hogan, Tamia Vaughn, Lucas Haney, and Carl Sepheus

5th Grade — DeShon Smith, Shelby Gilbert, Anna Eller, and Landon Johnson

