FPES celebrates Red Ribbon Week

UNION — Foster Park Elementary School celebrated Red Ribbon Week October 22-26, 2018. Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign that educates students and raises awareness to the killing and destruction caused by drugs in America. FPES faculty and staff participated in a week-long spirit week to show their commitment to being drug free.

Monday was “Proud to be Drug Free Day” and everyone wore red to kick off Red Ribbon Week. Tuesday was “Give Drugs the Boot Day” and everyone wore their cowboy wear and boots. Wednesday was “Team Up Against Drugs Day” and everyone wore their favorite team shirts, jerseys, or colors. Thursday was “Make Drugs Disappear Day” and everyone wore camouflage. Friday was “Our School Chooses to be Drug Free Day” and everyone wore FPES blue and orange.

During the week, Lieutenant Eddie Williams from the City of Union Public Safety Office visited K-2 classrooms to discuss the importance of saying no to drugs and alcohol. In addition, Mrs. Mary Owens and Mrs. Josephine McBeth from the Union County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse visited 3-5 classrooms to discuss the importance of saying no to drugs and alcohol. Nicholas Davis also visited 3-5 classrooms to give his testimony, having been directly affected by drug and alcohol.

Red Ribbon Week is always a fun week at FPES, but most importantly, it is a week where our students are encouraged to make good choices that will help them to live a successful life.

Students encouraged to make good life choices