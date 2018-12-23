A good and Christian thing to do

Charles Warner | The Union Times Members of the First United Pentecostal Church of Union delivered quilts made by the church’s Ladies Auxiliary to residents of Heartland Healthcare Nursing Home. Delivering the quilts were Pastor Timothy Bowers and his wife, Rebecca, and Auxiliary members Alice Taylor, Penny Taylor, Vickie Toney, Veronyka Taylor, Linda Snow, and Kathleen Bly. Charles Warner | The Union Times Members of the First United Pentecostal Church of Union delivered quilts made by the church’s Ladies Auxiliary to residents of Heartland Healthcare Nursing Home. Delivering the quilts were Pastor Timothy Bowers and his wife, Rebecca, and Auxiliary members Alice Taylor, Penny Taylor, Vickie Toney, Veronyka Taylor, Linda Snow, and Kathleen Bly. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is one of the 45 handmade quilts made by the Ladies Auxiliary of First United Pentecostal Church of Union for residents of the Heartland Healthcare Nursing Home. The Ladies Auxiliary made bed quilts and quilts for wheelchairs. The project, which was suggested by a member of the Ladies Auxiliary who works at Heartland, took seven months to complete. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is one of the 45 handmade quilts made by the Ladies Auxiliary of First United Pentecostal Church of Union for residents of the Heartland Healthcare Nursing Home. The Ladies Auxiliary made bed quilts and quilts for wheelchairs. The project, which was suggested by a member of the Ladies Auxiliary who works at Heartland, took seven months to complete. Charles Warner | The Union Times Eloycle Lowcock, a resident of Heartland Healthcare Nursing Home, holds the quilt made for her by the Ladies Auxiliary of the First United Pentecostal Church of Union. The Ladies Auxiliary spent seven months making by hand a total of 45 quilts for residents of the nursing home. They made both wheelchair quilts and bed quilts. Charles Warner | The Union Times Eloycle Lowcock, a resident of Heartland Healthcare Nursing Home, holds the quilt made for her by the Ladies Auxiliary of the First United Pentecostal Church of Union. The Ladies Auxiliary spent seven months making by hand a total of 45 quilts for residents of the nursing home. They made both wheelchair quilts and bed quilts.

UNION — Christmas began with the giving of the greatest gift of all, the birth of Jesus Christ, and ever since then Christmas has been about the giving of gifts and, especially for those who are Christians, following in Christ’s footsteps by giving of oneself to others.

That’s what the Ladies Auxiliary of First United Pentecostal Church of Union did when, beginning this summer, they, at the suggestion of one of their members, began work on some special gifts for some very special people.

Last week, the Ladies Auxiliary, having completed that project that got under way nearly seven months ago, took the results of their dedication, skill, and hard work and personally delivered those gifts to their intended recipients.

What, you are no doubt wondering, were those gifts?

Quilts.

That’s right, the Ladies Auxiliary of First United Pentecostal Church of Union spent the last seven months making a total of 45 quilts — by hand it should be pointed out — and, on Thursday, December 13, gathered them together and presented them as early Christmas presents to residents of the Heartland Healthcare Nursing Home.

Kathleen Bly, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, said the idea of making the quilts for the residents of the Nursing Home was suggested by an Auxiliary member who works there.

“One of our members is a head nurse here, Linda Snow, and she suggested that we make quilts for the people who are here ppermanently,” Bly said as the Auxiliary members and Pastor Timothy Bowers were preparing to deliver the quilts. “Shirley Martin organized it and made sure it got done.

“We began work in June and put batting in between the two layers and then we quilted them,” she said. “We made quilts for wheelchairs and bed quilts.”

Bowers pointed out that making the quilts that were being delivered “was a major project. It took a half-dozen women to make this happen.”

While the Auxiliary members were the main ones to work on the quilt, Bly said that all the women of the church contributed to the effort.

The Auxiliary members and Bowers went from room to room in the Nursing Home, putting quilts on the beds of the residents. They also presented the quilts to the residents who are in wheelchairs. Whether they were bed-ridden or in a wheelchair, the residents who received the quilts seemed quite happy to have them and were very grateful to the members of the Ladies Auxiliary for making them.

While it began as an idea of one of their members, Bly said the reason the Ladies Auxiliary undertook the project was because they saw it as an expression of their faith.

“We just thought it would be a good thing to do, a Christian thing to do,” Bly said.

Church makes quilts for nursing home residents

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

