Gifts for Union County ‘angels’

UNION — More than 100 needy families in Union County will be able to have presents under their Christmas trees for their children on Christmas morning thanks to the “Angel Tree Program” of The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties.

The Angel Tree Program gives individuals, families, businesses and organizations the opportunity to sponsor “angels,” the children of needy families whose parents or guardians have signed them up for the program. The program is for families in Spartanburg and Union counties and this year a total of 1,830 children in both counties were signed up.

Each year’s program culminates in distributions in each county of the presents donated by the sponsors. The distribution in Union County was held at the Salvation Army Building at 614 Green Street, Union, Tuesday morning.

Lt. Katie Tate of The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties said that Tuesday’s distribution went well with parents/guardians from most of the families that signed up for the program being there to pick up their children’s presents.

“It went really well,” Tate said Tuesday afternoon. “A lot of families came out to pick up their gifts. We had about 85 out of 105 families come out today.

“We had about 20 families that were unable to pick up today,” she said. “Those families will be contacted so they can pick up their gifts before Christmas.”

The presents donated by this year’s Angel Tree sponsors included toys, clothing, and, in some cases, bicycles.

As in years past, volunteers from Philippi Baptist Church assisted the Salvation Army with the distribution. Several helped hand out the bags of presents while others handed out soft drinks and cookies to those who came to pick up their children’s presents.

Portable Heaters Needed

In addition to assisting needy families get Christmas presents for their children, The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties is also seeking to help needy families stay warm this winter and it needs the public’s help to do so.

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties is asking the community to donate new portable heaters which can be used by needy families to help heat their homes.

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to drop off new portable heaters to The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties during regular business hours. In Union County, the portable heaters can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Thrift Store on South Mountain Street, Union, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information about donating a new portable heater, contact Nisha Bhatti at 864-576-6670.

Salvation Army holds toy distribution

By Charles Warner [email protected]

