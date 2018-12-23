Farm Bureau agents donate $500

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau insurance agents have donated $500 to a local family whose father is battling cancer. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau insurance agents have donated $500 to a local family whose father is battling cancer.

UNION — Union County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau Insurance agents are bringing a little more joy to this holiday season by helping those in the community facing hardship.

The local office provided a $500 Christmas donation to a local family struggling with illness. The father is battling cancer, and with mounting medical bills, the family was unsure they could provide Christmas for their children.

The donation is part of a company sponsored holiday community outreach program called Farm Bureau Cares. Through Farm Bureau Cares, county Farm Bureau offices across South Carolina provide a monetary donation during December to help a family or charity of their choice. Each local donation made by the County Farm Bureau and local agents is matched by Farm Bureau Insurance.

Statewide, more than $40,500 was donated through Farm Bureau Cares to assist charities and countless individuals this holiday season.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau insurance agents have donated $500 to a local family whose father is battling cancer. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Farm-Bureau.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau insurance agents have donated $500 to a local family whose father is battling cancer.

To local family struggling with illness