What’s so special about the birth of Jesus?

Why does Christmas mean so much to Christians with the nativity as meaningful as ever and the slogan “Jesus is the reason for the season” so popular among wreaths, church signs and Facebook posts? For one, it is the foundation of the the belief that God loved us so much he would send His Son (God incarnate) to this world to grow and live the same way that we do. It was also the fulfillment of scripture written centuries before as the prophets foretold.

While the crucifixion and resurrection display the power of God along with the unmerited favor for any and everyone that believes on Him, it is the birth of Jesus in a completely human form that shows the magnitude of love and the willingness to become this sacrifice on our behalf. Philippians 2:7-8 “7 But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: 8 And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.”

It is absolutely amazing that He would leave Heaven and its glory for our sake to take on the form of an infant and be bound in flesh until the agonizing death he would face all because of you and me! We were separated from God because of sin and He stepped in to become the sacrificial Lamb who could reconcile us to God. 2 Corinthians 5:19 & 21 says “To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation… 21 For He hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.” Wow, what love! He was willing to do for us what we couldn’t do for ourselves.

The birth of Jesus holds particularly special meaning for us in that because Jesus overcame, so can we. He was able to live and endure this world in human form, teach and love others, point them to the Father, then conquered death, hell, and the grave. 1 John 5:4 states “For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.” The same power that raised Jesus from the dead is in you and I (Romans 8:11) and Christmas is the reminder that He was born into this world just like us and we have a hope of a home in heaven all because our Creator loved us so much that He was born in such a lowly fashion.

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I lose sight of the true meaning of this season. May every animal, shepherd, wise man, and angel that I see make the scripture become even more real and important in my life. Let it also serve as a reminder to humbleness because You, as a King, came to earth as a helpless baby. May I begin to focus more on what you have blessed me with instead of what I do not have or may have lost. I am loved beyond measure and this can be hard to wrap my mind around at times, but I ask You to help me so I can share this love with others that they may come to know You as well. In Jesus’ name I pray, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

