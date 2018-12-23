Letters to Santa

Monarch Elementary School

Mrs. Brown’s 3rd Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I know I haven’t been good in school, but please give me another chance. I would like a dirt bike and a suit/helmet, Nintendo Switch, Fortnite for the Nintendo, and a Robux card. Also I want an Infinity War Thanos Infinity gauntlet, a hoverboard, some books for my free time, and a doodle book for my doodles.

Love,

Jameson Austin

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a CD for my Kareoke machine. I want a LOL house, a Barbie Dream House, and some slime. How is Mrs. Claus and the elves?

Love,

Tationa Cameron

Dear Santa,

I have been really good. How is Mrs. Claus? For Christmas, I want Galaxy Note 8, Clemson shirt, and an Odell Beckam shirt.

Love,

Levi Cannon

Dear Santa,

How is your year going? So far, mine is going great. How is Mrs. Claus? I can’t wait to see you. I am on the nice list. Can you bring me a Nintendo Switch for Christmas? I want a Play Station 5 and an iPhone X, too. I love you and Mrs. Claus. I hope y’all have a great Christmas. One more thing I forgot to tell you is I want you to give me and Elf for Christmas. I want it to be a boy and will name it AJ.

Love you,

Zylaija Copelans

Dear Santa,

How has your year been going? How is Mrs. Claus? Here’s what I would like for Christmas, a Nickolodean slime kite, a hoverboard, a squishy kit, a both bomb kit, a PS4, Lost Kittens box, and a Popsie slime kit.

Love,

Carly Gibson

Dear Santa,

Is it cold in the North Pole? I’m excited for Christmas and I hope you can at least bring me three things I want for Christmas. It is super cold down here. Do you know why my elf Noah has been in the same places two or three times? I really want to know, because love finding him every morning, but I don’t have fun finding him when he’s in the same place again. Some of the things I want for Christmas is the American Girl doll Elizabeth, because I have her best friend Felicia. I want new clothes for my American Girl dolls. I also want new Barbies and new clothes for my Barbies, because I only have 4 and I love to play with them and my AGD.

Love,

Adalyne Hammond

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I hope you have been good like me for Christmas. You will get some cookies and milk. Also, I’ve been good so I can get some toys this year. All I want is that new LOL dollhouse and LOL doll. See you later, Santa.

Love,

Kemiyah Harden

Dear Santa,

I want a fourwheeler 250, Gucci clothes, some video games, a bike, some red shoes, a new bed, and a TV.

Love,

Damauryan Jeter

Dear Santa,

I hope your elves come to my house this year. They were really good last year. How is Mrs. Claus? Is she doing good? I just wanted to give you my Christmas list. This is all I want: 1. hoverboard 2. clothes for my doll 3. a head with hair (curly hair)

I will have to think of more, but right now that is what I want. Oh and I want shoes and clothes too Santa.

Love,

Jayda Jeter

P.S. Tell my elves to come back soon.

Dear Santa,

I want some VBooks, NBA19 game, and WWE game for my Xbox. I hope you have had a great year.

Love,

Tra Jeter

Dear Santa,

I want an iPhone for Christmas. I hope I get one.

Love,

Kiersten Kennedy

Dear Santa,

Hi! I hope you had a great year just like me! I can’t wait to see what you bring me. I hope it’s cute or cuddly! Oh, here’s some things I want for Christmas: a Nintendo Switch, a Barbie Dream House, and pretty much that’s it. I hope you have a great Christmas.

Love,

Tillice Kiser

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus, you, and your reindeer? Okay, so what I want for Christmas is some new conditioner. I also want Popsie slime surprise, a MC Square make-up kit, some new books (preferably, graphic novels) and a happy Chirstmas for all!

Yours truly,

Kenna Kornelli

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I want an Xbox with whatever game you want to get me. I also want Hot Wheels, some candy, and a four wheeler. I will give you some cookies and milk!

Love,

Cayden Lankford

Dear Santa,

How have I been this year? Have I been good or bad? I want a computer, Popsocket with Galaxy on it and Nike for my phone, a phone case, a computer case, a For Real tiger, Fingerlings, a Real-life baby doll, baby doll clothes, LOL surprise doll, and Hatchimals. That is what I want this year for Christmas.

Love,

Britney Nipper

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like to get a PS4, a 2K19 Football for PS4, a new bike, 2K19 Basketball, and an iPhone 10, a football, a basketball, a four wheeler, new shoes, a hoodie, and a hoverboard.

Love,

Jaden Ochiltree

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? My name is Lexi and this is what I want for Christmas. I want a hoverboard, an iPhone 8, Boxeygirls Plus, Popsie slime. My elves are Jingle and Rex. This morning I accidentally touched Rex, because they were in a bowl with marshmallows and I didn’t know what it was and I touched it. I have been a good girl, but bad too.

Love,

Lexi Robinson

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I want a hover board. I would like a new net for my basketball goal. I want a new basketball. I also want a new football for Christmas. I would like an Xbox and Fornite. I want a man cave.

Love,

Parker Russell

Dear Santa,

Hey! I want you to know what I want for Chirstmas. I want a new phone and hover board. I also want a Trevor Lawrence jersey, Justin Ross jersey, a new camera drone, video games like Madden 19, NBA 2K19, NCAA 14 with an Xbox Live card, a 20 miles per hour remote-control car, and a real Clemson jersey.

Love,

Corley Turner

Dear Santa,

How was your summer? For Christmas, I want a new PS4, new clothes, and a new TV. I want a new trampoline and new games.

Love,

Caron Wilson

Dear Santa,

How are you this year? I would like…a big LOL doll set and a new American Girl doll (that looks like me.) Also, I would like a hover board and a NEW iPod this year. I would also like a gymnastics bar and a bunch of surprises. That is really all I want this year.

Love,

Claire Wilson

Dear Santa,

Have you had a good time? I have had a great time.

Love,

Keith Wilson

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? You are being so great to everyone. You will get a gift on Christmas Eve. How are your reindeer?

Love,

Kaysen Bihner

Mrs. Tucker’s 2nd Grade Class

Shanya Jeter — I want a slime kit and a PS4.

Jaylan Hill — I want a Poopsie Slime Surprise and a Hover Board.

Noah Helton — I want a bike and a Hover Board.

Brynlee Epps — I want a Poopsie Slime Surprise Kit and FurReal Friends Unicorns.

Kyleigh Erwin — I want an IPad and a girl dog that is black and brown.

Mason Harvey — I want a Hover Board and a Next Zombie Strike.

Kyle Tapley — I want a PS4, a four wheeler and a dirt bike.

Ja’Kiyan Good — I want a Fortnite.

Luke Johnson — I want a skateboard and an IPhone X.

Chandler McKeown — I want a Hover Board and a red Camaro for my daddy.

Harley Earl McAlister — I want a remote control car and a remote control plane.

Saneah Byrd — I want an IPhone X and a Poopsie Slime Pocketbook.

Jada Johns — I want a Nintendo Switch and big fluffy slime.

AnnaLeigh Spencer — I want a Murph Board and a LOL Doll.

Alex Gilmore — I want a Nintendo Switch and a Hover Board.

Mrs. Koepke’s 3rd Grade Class

Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a tablet, a slime maker, a LOL doll, a new blanket, and some new decorations for my room. I hope you have a jolly Christmas, and a Happy New Year!

Love,

Bristol

Dear Santa,

I think I have been good this year. Thanks for the Christmas gift last year, but this year I want a hoverboard and an iPhone 6 with some cool things. I want a case for my iPhone. I will leave some cookies for you like I do every year. Bye now and Merry Christmas!

Love,

Alayna

Dear Santa,

I want a moped, bath bombs, candy, slime, makeup, clothes, and new boots.

Love,

Hailey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a hoverboard, twelve nerf guns, a big Christmas toy to control, a PC a PS4 with fortnite, and four more nerf guns for Christmas Eve. I wish I could do better on my tests. I’ve been good this year. Plus I want to do good on my SC Ready Test. Also I want a four wheeler.

Love,

Kavean

Dear Santa,

I want a iPhone, xbox one, and a microphone. I want fifty boxes of cars and a T.V. I want a basketball, football, football gloves, and a new Clemson football. I want something for my Nana and something for my Papa too please!

Love,

Landon

Dear Santa,

First I want to ask about Mrs. Clauss and the reindeer. I might just ask about you because I’m making sure you are ready to fly your sleigh and bring me my presents. Also, I want to thank you for my presents last year for Christmas. I love them, and I play with them. What I want for Christmas is a My Life, hoverboard, a new iPhone case for my iPhone X, a big LOL surprise Jato. Also I would like a new seventy-five inch T.V. please. I hope that you and Mrs. Clause are awesome, and I hope the reindeer are awesome too. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Jaylyn

Dear Santa,

Dabo the elf is silly and funny, so please make him come back next year. I want a iPhone X. I want a roadbox shirt too. I want fake money, so I don’t have to pay for stuff. I want JoJo bows. Any kind will work! I want a baking kit with a little oven and ingredients. I want a new camera and my own computer! I want ten pairs of boots and no clothes! I want some water bottles in my stocking. Put lots of candy in my stocking! I want a really rad robot. I want my own little workspace. Dabo the elf was being all silly. I want a sled. Don’t forget an iphone X, a gift for Brayden, and a fun learning kit.

Love,

Sunny

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents last year. I really enjoyed them! This year can I get a hoverboard, skateboard, a squishy, and a Big LOL dollhouse? Can you please get my Mommy something out of her favorite store please? Can you get my Daddy something out of his favorite store please?

Love,

Iyanna

Dear Santa,

I thank you for all the presents you gave us last Christmas. For Christmas I want an unicorn, car, and stuffed bunny. I want an unicorn pillow too!

Love,

Jaylynn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for everything that you do for us. You help us get through the sadness and let us be happy. Thank you for getting all the presents because people like to see the kids get and open all of the presents. For Christmas I want a Christmas bell, fourwheeler, and an apple watch. I want you to get my family a new car please. Can it be a Ford Raptor for my dad and a Mazda for my Mama please?

Love,

Garrett

Dear Santa,

I thank you for my gifts last year. I miss you.

Love,

Skylar

Dear Santa,

I want a Galaxy Note Nine. I want a computer to play Fortnite. I want a mouse and keyboard. I want a motorcycle, big nerf guns, a PS4, and an xbox OneX.

Love,

Zachary

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I want a pair of skates and fifty-six markers and crayons. I want a basketball and drum set with a microphone. I want a set of legos, playdoh, and Peppa the Pig. Could I please get two girl elves and two boy elves?

Love,

Skylar

Dear Santa,

I want an electric scooter, some LOL dolls, and some baby dolls. I want a iPhone 6s, a diamond ring, and a car wash set. I want forty dollars, trolls, slime, and shopkins things. Then I want a computer, tablet, and a laptop. How much does the elf cost? Can I get two girls and two boys? I want a dirt bike and an ice cream maker. I want a book bag and a hoverboard.

Love,

Rhianna

Dear Santa,

Tell the elves that they are sweet. I want an easy bake oven, LOL dolls, a JoJo doll, and a JoJo bow. Tell Mrs. Clause I said hey. Last year I gave the reindeer barbecue chips.

Love,

Ta’Tyanna

Dear Santa,

This year I want LOL dolls, a slime kit, a pack of fingernail polish, jewelry, mermaids, five clear glues, five white glues, something that has a M on it, something my mom and dad would like, hoverboard, and new clothes and shoes.

Love,

Mariah

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would love to have a Surprise LOL doll house and some LOL dolls. I would want a new book bag with a L on it. I would also like a sequin pillow and a sequin shirt from Justice. I would like a big fluffy pillow with a face on it. Also for Christmas I would want a Jenga game and a bop it game. I would want to thank you for a hoverboard and a My Life doll and headphones from last year. Also this year I want a iPhone 6.

From,

London

Dear Santa,

Can I have a computer, a camera, a recorder, and a recorder case? Oh, can I get a guitar case and lots of squishies? Can I have a little bit of slime please?

Love,

Norah

Dear Santa,

I want my mom and dad to have a good Christmas. I want all my family over to my house. Please tell my cousin to believe in you.

Love,

Oscar

Dear Santa,

I want a xbox 1x, xbox 360, xbox One, a Galaxy SNote 9, a iPhone 8 plus, Bluetooth hoverboard, a new dirt bike, and a new four wheeler. I want a new BMX.

Love,

Ryan

Mrs. Cudd’s 3rd Grade Class

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite milk? What is your favorite cookie? I have been good this year. I want a basketball, teddy bears, and games for my PS4.

Your Friend,

Kamijay Henry

Dear Santa,

Hi! What is your favorite milk? I have been good sometime. For Christmas I want a hover board, a bulldog, and video games.

Your Friend,

Travis Walker

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite cookie? I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a French Bulldog and a hover board. I also want a football, a pool, and a Reese Cup.

Your Friend,

Ty Jennings

Dear Santa,

Hi! What is your favorite cookie? What is your favorite reindeer? I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like to have a puppy and an American Girl doll set.

Your Friend,

Summer Hutchinson

Dear Santa,

Hi! What is your favorite cookie? What is your favorite milk? I have been very good this year. For Christmas I want a Cupcake Doll. I want a hover board.

Your Friend,

Iryana Salter

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a ballerina dress, a ballerina baby doll, and a toy cat.

Your Friend,

Trinity Thomas

Dear Santa,

This is some of the stuff I want for Christmas. I want a box of cards, a new Xbox 1, and Grand Theft Auto 5/GTA5.

Your friend,

Gauge Gibson-Taylor

Dear Santa,

You are real, I know it. You are the best. You give good people toys. Your elves are funny all the time. I hope I get toys like I always do. I like your hat and how the white fuzzy ball sticks up. I am a good boy in school. Here is my list: a lego set, a box of candy, a Wii, Xbox, and PS4 for my Grandma’s house. I also want a controller. That is all.

Your friend,

Dallas Lott

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a hover board, iPhone6, Lavabella doll, shoes, clothes, American Girl doll clothes, and a Yorkie. Can our classroom get an Elf on the Shelf? One reason that I like Christmas is that you celebrate when God was born. I want a lot of JoJo Siwa bows and I want to get my Mom some Bath and Body Works lotion.

Your friend,

Shamya Mobley

Dear Santa,

My house is nice and clean, and it’s all for you! I wish I had a lock and door knob for my bedroom door. I also wish I had camera’s that I could see out of with a camera tablet. I also want an email account. So talk my Mom into it, please!

Your friend,

Cayden Wynn

Dear Santa,

I hope you had an awesome summer. I have a Christmas list. I want some My Little Pony figurine dolls. Oh, why do you wear a red suit? Do you really have a red nose? I want to get an elf for our classroom. Your fanciest and best elf of all. The cutest most helpful elf of them all. Merry Christmas

Your friend,

Olivia Cannon

Dear Santa,

My name is Colia and I want an iPhone and a lot of surprises. I want clothes and shoes, a chapter book, and lots of other stuff. Merry Christmas. Love you, bye!

Your friend,

Colia Gray

Dear Santa,

Can you please get this? Can you please get the My Life stuff if my Daddy don’t get it? Can you get me a slime kit and a big jug of clear glue? Also I want a PS4. I love you Santa.

Your friend,

Ta’Mijah Mobley

Dear Santa,

I want an iPhone 7, fluffy coat, shoes, a necklace, and a silver laptop.

Your friend,

Sara Kate Slaughter

Dear Santa,

I want a phone and a Nintendo Switch with a Fall Out 76 game for X box and a Mario 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch. I also want Lego Super Villains for Nintendo.

Your friend,

Brayden Sprouse

Dear Santa,

I want a lot of chapter books. I like to read. Everywhere I go I try to take a book to read. I like to read “Oh, the Places You Will Go” by Dr. Seuss. I like Dr. Seuss. I want some toys too, but mostly a hover board.

Your friend,

Jeri Lynn Whitehaed

Dear Santa,

I want a side by side, a tablet that I can call people on, and prizes. That’s all I want for Christmas and I hope that you are having a Merry Christmas. I hope your elves are doing good.

Your friend,

Trent Lemaster

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year. I have really been wanting a lot of stuff this Christmas. How good I have been is how much I want under my tree. I would like 12 LOL dolls, a JoJo Siwa doll, 12 JoJo bows, a LOL Big Surprize, a gold and pink hover board. There are more things that I want, but I will tell you later.

Your friend,

MaKayla Dawkins

Dear Santa,

I want a Grom motorcycle, a computer, a Santa outfit size 7, a scooter, and slime.

Your friend,

Landen Boulware

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for Christmas: some Xbox 360 games and a bike.

Your friend,

Noah Tucker

Mrs. Wells’ 2nd Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy this year! This year for Christmas I would like a dirt bike, shoes, and GTA 5. Your cookies are in the middle of the table.

Love,

Sondrell Worthy

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy this year. This year for Christmas I want a kitten, Sonic game, Mario game, a four wheeler, and a Sonic costume. I love you, Santa!

Love,

Nicayden Gaffney

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy this year! This year if I get gifts these are some of the things I want for Christmas. I would like money, games for my PlayStation, shoes, a phone, and a pool. I hope you have a good Christmas.

Love,

Jayden Griffin

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy this year. This year for Christmas I would like a toy, a bike, a new house, and a new t.v. I will leave some cookies on the kitchen table.

Love,

Isaiah Henry

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like 50 toy cars, a trampoline, a four wheeler, a lot of toys, and a Blue Pitt dog. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

John Williford

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year! This year for Christmas I want a Jordan outfit, some nice shoes, slime, a toy car, and a bull dog. I hope you have a very merry Christmas! Thank you for all you do for all the good boys and girls.

Love,

Kylen Austin

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. This year for Christmas I want an I Pad, toy wand, trampoline, Mega Charizard EX, and a hover board. Tell Mrs. Claus and the elves I said hello!

Love,

Jonny Jourdan

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good this year! This year for Christmas I would like a hover board, games for my X-Box, two remote controllers for my X-Box, a play nerf gun, and a violin. I hope you have a good Christmas!

Love,

Grayson McMillian

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl. This year for Christmas I want a doll, a Barbie, a purse, and make-up. The chocolate chip cookies are on the table.

Love,

Madeline Rodriguez

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy. This year I want a car I can ride in, a nerf gun, a remote control car, a new phone, and a wallet with $100. Tell the elves I said hey!

Love,

Trace Johnson

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year! This year for Christmas I would like a ukulele, diamond ear rings, clothes, and a ring with my birth stone. Please don’t work too hard!

Love,

Breanna Davis

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy. This year I want an I phone 10 +, a dirt bike, a dart board, and a guitar. I hope you have a god Christmas.

Love,

CJ Sanders

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I want a unicorn that uses the bathroom, a cry baby, a real horse, and a Baby Alive that eats, drinks, and talks. Thank you for sending me Lola, my elf!

Love,

Mogan Broadus

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl. This year for Christmas I would like a Barbie doll, a Baby Alive, a toy dog, high hill shoes, ad a Barbie phone. I hope you have a Merry Christmas! Thank you for all you do.

Love,

Jiyah Coleman

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like some JoJo bows, a cat I can name Unicorn, a Justice book bag, a Justice cup, a Justice lunch box, and a unicorn toy. I hope you a have a merry Christmas and tell Buddy I said hello. I watched the movie of Buddy and it loved it!

Your friend,

Camiyah Smith

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy. This year for Christmas I would like games for my X-Box, a hat, an action figure toy, and a trampoline. I hope you have a very merry Christmas and thank you for all you do for the good boys and girls around the world.

Love,

Joshua Hughes

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like the Sonic Generation game for 3Ds, Sonic Forces Play Pack, and MindCraft. Tell Rudolph I like his nose.

Love,

Tony Inman

Mrs. Osborne’s 2nd Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I want a big ball and I want some slime. I want a new glove for softball and I want some candy. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love,

Alaina Rector

Dear Santa,

I wonder how in some of your homes some of us don’t have chimneys. I have been good this year. How has it been in the North Pole. I wonder how does your reindeer fly and I just want one this year. I want a Pogo stick.

Love,

Alyjah Laney

Dear Santa,

How do you deliver all those toys? I want a keyboard, a Nerf gun, a mask for playing Nerf war, an ant farm, and I want to be surprised with the rest.

Love,

Benjamin T. Sherbert

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. Can I have a gummy bear maker? I also want a chocolate maker and a Nintendo Switch.

Love,

Colton Anthony

Dear Santa,

I have been a great boy this year. I really want a Nintendo Switch that comes with a controller. I have always wanted a Nintendo Switch for years.

Love,

Cooper Turner

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I want an Epson projector, an upright piano and a tower computer.

Love,

Cullen Morrow

Dear Santa,

I have been awesome this year. I want a MineCraft Xbox, a VR, a hover board, Madden 19 and a piano.

Love your silly friend,

Eli Gough

Dear Santa,

I want MineCraft, NBA Playgrounds, Madden 19, NBA 2K19 and a blue Hover board.

Love,

Ethan Gough

Dear Santa,

I have been a great girl this year. Can you please bring me a hover board and a new scooter? How is Rudolph?

Love,

Your friend Nevaeh Rice

Dear Santa,

I would like a iPod and an American Girl doll red, sparkle dress.

Thank you, Santa

Love,

Mckenzie Brewington

Dear Santa,

I hope you like Coke. Santa, I want $200,000, Amazon Box Spy Gear, dirt bike and surprises for Mrs. Osborne.

Love,

Mason Haney

Dear Santa,

I have been a great boy this year, all the boys and girls are great. I want a PS4 and a Smashers bus and a great scooter.

Love,

Lydge Gregory

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I have been a good girl. Can you please give me a hover board, a cotton candy maker, an electric scooter, a doll house, some dolls and that’s it. So can you get me all those things that I want?

Your friend,

Shanyia Sartor

Dear Santa,

I have been very terrific this year. Some things I would like to ask you is: 1. How do you get all of the toys? 2. How do you deliver all of the toys before Christmas Day? I really like you. One more question, how do your elves move? I would like some LOL dolls and slime and a big teal bean bag chair.

Thanks,

Savannah Williams

Dear Santa,

I want a gaming PC, a VR, Laser X and a new tablet. I have been a wonderful kid and thank you.

Love,

Rylan McCoy

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Can I please have a pogo stick and a drone with a camera and a dirt bike and an Xbox?

Love,

Layton Davis

Dear Santa,

I want a NFL football, a Cam Newton glove and a Play Station. How’s Rudolph?

Love,

Kiyan Young

Dear Santa,

I was wondering how you are doing? I want a dollhouse and a cell phone?

Thank you. I love you.

Love,

Khloe Stephens

Dear Santa,

You are a wonderful man. I love you so much. Some of these toys I’m not keeping some of these toys. Can I have a gymnastic balance beam and can I have some Galaxy squeeshes, a mermaid sqeeshe pretty please? Can I have some slime and some MOJs pretty please? Can I have a party kit and a rock painting kit?

Love,

Izzy Sumner

Mrs. Russell’s 2nd Grade Class

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a toy robot and some surprises. I think I’ve been very good this year Santa, if you don’t think I have it’s ok, I understand. This year I’ve tried to be extra good.

Love,

KK Adams

Dear Santa,

I would like a hover board, slime kit, LOL Doll, and a giant jar of glue. I’ve been really good this year.

Love,

Ya’Breya Ellis

Dear Santa,

I would like some Legos, Nerf guns, Xbox 2, Xbox games, football, new baseball glove, bat, and lots of surprises. Have a good trip!

Love,

Brady Greer

Dear Santa,

This year I would like toys, a Team 10 shirt, a red camo jacket, and a hover board. I’ve been really good this year.

Love,

Chad Oswalt

Dear Santa,

I would like legos, skateboard, bicycle, Nikis, and a dirt bike helmet, and some surprises.

Love,

Joshua McAbee

Dear Santa,

I would like toy Conatourus, Jurasic World T-Rex, and lots of surprises. I will be sure to leave you cookies and milk.

Love,

Colton Makowski

Dear Santa,

This year I would like lots of Pokemon cards, a remote control flying jet, and a tiny train. I would also like some hotwheel cars and lots of surprises. I’ve been really good this year Santa. See you on Christmas Eve!

Love,

Ezra Smith

Dear Santa,

I would like a train, a hover board, and clothes and shoes. I would love some surprises too. I’ve been really good this year.

Love,

Ayden White

Dear Santa,

I would like a bike, an I-pad, some new shoes, and lots of surprises.

I’ve been really good this year. I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Love,

Nena Rice

Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

Mrs. Roberts’ 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus and Dasher and Rudolph? I have been good. Can you please bring 10 million dollars, a PS4, a dirt bike, and a gold house? I will leave you Gatorade and a chocolate cake.

Love,

Carmelo Mills

Dear Santa,

How is your wife? I hope you are not sick. Will you please bring me some Legos, a puppy, a plushey, and a Nerf gun?

Love,

Parks Sparrow

Dear Santa,

How are you? Please can I have a Nintendo Switch, a dog, Pokemon cards, and an X-box? I have been good.

Love,

Cooper Wilson

Dear Santa,

Are you okay? Please bring me a Fortnite $100 Nintendo card? I also want a Fingerlinging. I want an elf. I will leave you cookies.

Love,

Samuel Farr

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are the elves doing? Could you please bring me a Batman set-up, puppy, and a dirt bike? How is Donner? I’ll leave some milk and cookies.

Love,

Gabriel Valladares

Dear Santa,

Hello! Was your summer good? Can you please get me a hot potato, a Hello Kitty stereo, and a fake makeup set?

Love,

Zepheyra Lewis

Dear Santa,

How are you? Can I please have a tree house with a bathroom, a bike that has a motor and goes in the woods, and a cute little puppy? I will buy you something at Santa shop.

Love,

Mason Lawson

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you? How is Rudolph and Santa? For Christmas please bring me a dart gun because I have been good. I will leave some pumpkin pie for you.

Love,

Christian Beck

Dear Santa,

I want a Gamecock hoodie, Gamecock shoe, and a Frozen bed. I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Love,

Camellia Glenn

Dear Santa,

Can you please bring me a big gummy bear, a baby doll, and a puppy? I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love,

Karmyn Lancaster

Dear Santa,

Hello! I have been good! Can you please bring me Sharpie markers, Zoomer 2.0, and a Flipping K pocket book?

Love,

Khloe Bennett

Dear Santa,

How was your summer? Will you please bring me a robot, a dog, a Nintendo Switch, and 2 dollars? And I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love,

Xavier Sims

Dear Santa,

Can I get a skateboard, a 3-foot gummy bear, and a Nintendo Switch?

Love,

Kylyn Clarke

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa Claus! Are you giving out presents? How is Rudolph? Santa Claus, can I have a baby cat, a bigger LOL, and a long pillow? Can I please have them?

Love,

Kayton McCutcheon

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want an LOL two baby dolls, an American doll with a horse and with crutches. How is Donner?

Love,

Cora Jane Pashcall

Dear Santa,

Hello! Can you please give real cook stuff, Legos, and a stuffed puppy? I will give you cookies and milk.

Love,

Aurora Lewis

Dear Santa,

I want a real train, a drone, and a PlayStation.

Love,

Colton Adams

Dear Santa,

You might be far away from me. You can fly to me. Please bring these two things on Christmas. I have been good these days. How are the elves doing today? I want a Big 6 toy. Please Santa and can I have a box of Legos?

Love,

Carlo Saxon

Mrs. Hembree’s 5K Class

Dear Santa,

I am excited about Christmas. I would like a skateboard, a toy dinosaur, and a pistol. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love,

Hudson Fowler

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a remote control airplane, a toy train, and a helicopter. I am so excited to see what you bring!

Love,

Jaren Harris-McClain

Dear Santa,

Is the sleigh ready for Christmas? I would like a phone, Xbox, and a four wheeler. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love,

Jamarion Smith

Dear Santa,

Are you and the elves working hard? I would like Lego toys, a drone, and a laser gun. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love,

Kymani Nash

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a sweet baby sister, a tree house, and earrings. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love,

Matilda Vassey

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? I would like a snowboard, boat, and a Minnie Mouse. I am so excited to see what you bring.

Love,

Cherish Jeter

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like slime, a new stuffed animal, and a blanket. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love,

Lyla Turner

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I would like a toy robot, a toy car, and an airplane. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love,

Gabriel Palmer

Dear Santa,

Is the sleigh ready for Christmas? I would like a baby kitten, four-wheeler, and slime. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love,

Kynlee Roberts

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a cleaning kit, doll house, some balloons. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love,

Skyler Waynick

Dear Santa,

Are you and the elves working hard? I would like a jump rope, hiking boots, and a kite. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love,

Jack Dean Dill

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I would like a huggy monkey, Fingercat, and a puppy. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love,

Bella Anne Ramos-Perez

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I would like a gun, a tent, and a dirt bike. I am a so excited to see what you bring.

Love,

Miles Gregory

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a Hover board, Spiderman toys, and slime. I hope you stay safe during your journey.

Love,

Keyen Thomas

Dear Santa,

How are doing? I would like a Baby Alive, slime, and a dentist kit. Hope to see soon.

Love,

Lillian

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a four wheeler art set, and toys for my dog. I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Love,

Jase Gallman

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a dinosaur and a blue raptor car.

Love,

Raiden Millwood

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like some new toys and an I pad.

Love,

Jeffery Ryans

Mrs. Lewis’ 5K Class

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. For Christmas I want a real unicorn and a horse.

Love,

Ruby Ann Hill

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. For Christmas I want two four-wheelers and a motorcycle.

Love,

Zyion Bryant

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. For Christmas I want a Barbie dream house and a phone.

Love,

Rilynn Fowler

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. For Christmas I want a Nerf gun and a RC Car.

Love,

Nicholas Chad Ponder

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. For Christmas I want a LOL Doll and a phone.

Love,

Paizleigh Horne

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. For Christmas I want a skate board and a phone.

Love,

Wylie Scales

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. For Christmas I want a dog, a cat, and shoes.

Love,

Riley Garner

Dear Santa,

I am a good boy. For Christmas I want a dirtbike and a four wheeler.

Love,

Maddox Cromer

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. For Christmas I want a phone and a new bike.

Love,

Quinn Tucker

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. For Christmas I want a phone and a tablet.

Love,

Makylie Jennings

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. For Christmas I want a big car to ride in and a Barbie dream house.

Love,

Jaleigha Woodson

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. For Christmas I want a Barbie dream house and a bike.

Love,

Zaria Eison

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. For Christmas I want a bike.

Love,

Elijah Jeter

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. For Christmas I want lots of toys.

Love,

Kevin Sanchez

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. For Christmas I want a robot dog and a doll.

Love,

Serenity Davis

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. For Christmas I want a big truck, race cars, and a mustang.

Love,

Josiah Gossett

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. For Christmas I want a Barbie dream house and a remote control car.

Love,

E.J. West

Mrs. Newton’s 3rd Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Have you seen my 2 elves? Their names are Careline and Katherine. They are twins. Are they working hard? They better be because if there aren’t I’ll give you permission to wup them.

So let’s about what I want for Christmas. The 1st thing I really want is slime. I really want slime because me and friend Amiyah have a Slime shop. It is called Shimmer Slimes. We are running out of slime. Can I have cloud slime, butter slime, clear slime, and fluffy slime please? The 2nd thing I want is $25 to save up to get lots of tokens at Myrtle Beaches Aracade. The 3rd thing I want is a IPhone 8 because I’ve always wanted an IPhone. The 4th thing I want is a phonecase so I can put my phone in it. If I even get one The final thing I want is a pocket printer. You probably thinking what is a pocket printer. Let me tell you what it is. When you take a picture you can send it to the pocket printer app and it will print it out for you. The good thing is it will fit in your pocket.

Bye Santa, have a great Christmas.

Love,

Bella G.

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa. Do you know what I want? I want a X-Box because it will have Minecrafft on it. I want a laptop as well so I can play, write, and watch YouTube. I want some clothes because I don’t know what to wear everyday. I also want a new puppy because Oreo is gone. And the last thing I want is a lot of sloth stuff because I LOVE sloths and sloth toys. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Catie R.

Dear Santa,

How are you? How area those elves? What I really want for Christmas is a tablet form you so I can play on it. My mom is getting me and my sister a phone so I want a pop socket too. One more thing I want for Christmas is a phone case to go on my phone. Thanks Santa!

Love,

Izzy W.

Dear Santa,

I really hope the elves are doing a great job in the workshop and the reindeer are ready because it’s almost Christmas!

I can’t wait until Christmas! 1 of the things I want is Skyrim for my N.S. because it’s one of my most favorite games. I also want a Pro Controller for my N.S. for when I play on the TV. I want a Santa Claus outfit because I like dressing up in a Christmas outfit.

I hope you have a great Christmas!

Love,

Adam L.

Dear Santa,

I hope you have been safe this year making toys for us children. Have your elves been good this year? Do they get presents too?

This year I want a tablet to play on, JoJo PJ’s to be cozy, JoJo slippers to be warm, JoJo clothes, JoJo makeup and a JoJo hoodie. I also want lots of galaxy slime and stretchy and normal slime too.

Santa, my brother has been good too and he deserves a lot of presents too. Will you give him them? Me and him will have a Christmas Santa.

Has my elf, Ellie been telling you if I have been good or bad? I hope you have a good Christmas.

Love,

Allison

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? Are the elves doing their work making all the toys?

What I want for Christmas is some pretty big doll clothes. Then I can dress them up to look fancy. Next I want some sets for my big dolls so I can play school. Then I want a reindeer doll, so I can play Santa. Next, can you get me some I Survived books so I can practice reading at home. Last, I would like a new pop socket because I lost my other one.

Santa, I hope you have a safe trip and tell Jingle to come soon!

Love,

Gracie R.

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer and elves doing at the workshop? I hope you bring me all my things I want for Christmas this year.

I want a new phone so I can play games and watch videos, and to call people. I want a Dog-Man book set so I can learn things from books. I like to read and I can learn things.

Could you bring me a phone case that way I won’t break my phone if I get a phone?

Sincerely,

Shane B.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are having fun eating those cookies before Christmas. I really don’t want a lot of things for Christmas, but if I could think of 5 things this is what I would want. First, is a little puppy that is a Golden Retriever so I won’t get lonely, a phone to play games on, some pretty clothes so my mom doesn’t have to spend all of her money, a laptop to watch Youtube and a lot of slime. Oh and don’t forget about those kids who don’t get much because they deserve it.

Yours Truly,

Alyssa B.

Dear Santa,

I hope your elves have een working really hard. I want a laptop, phone, head phones, little book bag, and Smile books. Santa have a good trip and take care of those reindeer.

Love,

Harlee B.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I’m good. This year my elf Jake is at my house.

This is what I want for Christmas. I want a Samsung Note 9, dirt bike, toy wrestlers, and a gaming PC. That’s all I want for Christmas. Have a great Christmas.

Sincerely,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

How are your elves? Are you ready for Christmas? How are your reindeer? Are the presents ready?

Sana I would like to get an IPhone to call my friends and cousin. I want a dirt bike to ride on the road. Could you bring me a Xbox to play lots of games for Christmas?.

Love,

Jorge M.

Dear Santa,

How’s it going at your workship with you elves? Is my elf Slim working like he’s supposed to be? This is what I want for Christmas. It is not much. I hope you can give me a surprise of a white Christmas, so I can have fun with my family and laugh with my family. I also want a phone case so my phone can be pretty.

I hope you travel well around the world so you don’t get hurt.

Your Friend,

Amiyah L.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I am doing good. Are the elves working like they are supposed to?

All I want for Christmas is Nerf guns so I can play with my brothers. I also want a table so I can practice language arts. Will you please bring me Gernimo Stilton book so I can read better.

Yours Truly,

Rylan L.

Dear Santa,

How have you been doing? I’m sure youre busy making toys for kids around the world. How are Mrs. Claus and the elves and the reindeer doing?

I’ve been a real good boy this year. I would Geronimo Stilton books because I love to read them. I have 15 of them. I would also like the rest of the I Survived series. The two main things I want for Christmas is wrestlers cause I love to watch and play with them. But the thing I want most is a Play Station 4 (PS4) so I can play games.

Santa you are the BEST!

Yours Truly,

Cohen W.

Buffalo Elementary School

Mr. Turner’s Class

Dear Santa,

I would like a new pair of shoes for Christmas.

Love Jameson Lott

Dear Santa,

I would like some art supplies for Christmas.

Love, Akyrie Jeter

Dear Santa,

I would like an Apple Ipad for Christmas.

Love, Gavin Gregory

Dear Santa,

I would like a new doll for Christmas.

Love, Emily Lott

Dear Santa,

I would like a dog for Christmas.

Love, Breauna Dunn

Dear Santa,

I would like a new Alvin and Chipmunks DVD.

Love, Dominick Kaufman

Dear Santa,

I would like a My Little Pony for Christmas.

Love, Jemorah Stinson

Dear Santa,

I would like some music on an Apple Ipad.

Love, Ashton Willington

Dear Santa,

I would like lots of music to listen to.

Love, Anthony Patrick

Dear Santa,

I would like an Apple Ipad with music on it.

Love, David Price

Jonesville Head Start

Mrs. Johnson’s Class

Dear Santa,

We are very excited about Christmas this year and can’t wait for our visit from you. In order to make your job a little easier, we have included our wish list:

Tyana: A Barbie House

Au’Briyen: A Soggy Doggy game

Jeremiah: A Paw Patrol toy

Xavion: A video game

Lillie: A Frozen toy

Adelyn: Baby Alive

Isaiah: Woody from Toy Story

Carmelo: A PJ Mask toy

Montrae: A speaker

Justin: A Paw Patrol toy

Mason: A PJ Mask toy

God’Destini: A baby doll

Thank you in advance for our presents.

Sincerely,

Mrs. Dana Johnson’s Class

Ms. Williams’ Class

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I am always very nice to my sister and brothers. I would love a few gifts for Christmas. Here is my list: Choo Choo train robot

Love,

Josiah Beacham

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I am always very nice to my brothers. I would love a few gifts for Christmas. Here is my list: baby doll kitchen car Barbie

Love,

Zhyia Salters

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I am always very good to my mommy and daddy. I would love a few gifts for Christmas. Here is my list: baby doll car kitchen food

Love,

Dejanique Gregory

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I am always very nice to my mommy and daddy. I would love a few gifts for Christmas. Here is my list: kitchen make-up table items for my kitchen Bunny rabbit house

Love,

Addyson Lindsay

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I am always very nice to my sister. I would love a few gifts for Christmas. Here is my list: Princess Car dress

Love,

Ke’Miyah Beacham

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I am always very nice to my brother and sister. I would love a few gifts for Christmas. Here is my list: robot Green shark water gun

Love,

Preston Beaty Jr.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I am always very nice to my brother. I would love a few gifts for Christmas. Here is my list: car baby

Love,

A’Miria Kershaw

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I am always very good to my brothers. I would love a few gifts for Christmas. Here is my list: car kitchen presents

Love,

Kyrie Hall

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I am always very good to my brother. I would love a few gifts for Christmas. Here is my list: Four wheeler shoes Go-cart Juice Love,

Malachi Hawkins

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I am always very good to my sister and brother. I would love a few gifts for Christmas. Here is my list: Barbie tree house Barbie camping car couch Barbie doll Barbie dress Pink pool

Love,

Aaliyah Tucker

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I am always very good to my brother. I would love a few gifts for Christmas. Here is my list: Basketball goal Paw Patrol toy Love,

Treyvon Greene

Thanks in advance for our presents.

Love,

Ms. Latoya Williams’ Class

Other Letters

Dear Santa,

My name is Waylon Kirby. I am 3 years old and I have been the best little boy this year. I would like some PJ mask stuff. I like Geyco on there. I love Cars & trucks too. Please remember my sisters Faith and Willa and my brother Skyler. We all have tried our best I promise. My papa could use a new truck please. I will leave milke and cookies. I’ll go to bed early.

Love,

Waylon

Dear Santa,

My name is Savannah Sprouse. This is my first Christmas. I have 2 teeth now and so I need a teething ring and lots of noise makers so I can play with them. Please remember my brother Nicholas. He is bigger so he needs big boy stuff. He likes poka mon. I will leave cookies and milk.

Love,

Savannah

Dear Santa,

My name is Willa and this is my first Christmas and all I would like is some teething rings and teething tablets for my teethys cause I’m teething. And I would like some clothes and would like for my brothers Sky and Waylon to have a great Christmas with me and yet lots of presents from you.

Thanks Santa, nice to meet you for the first time.

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Skyler and I’ve been a good Boy this year and I have been bad also but I’m doing much better now and all I want for Christmas is for my Brother Waylon & Sister Willa’s first Christmas to be amazing. And I would like to get lots of presents for all of us and to enjoy my Christmas with you and leave lots of cookies & milk for you and to enjoy being with my family.

Thanks Santa.

Merry Christmas