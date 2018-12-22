Praying for Christ’s love to cast out fear

Charles Warner | The Union Times Given the modern realities of what these days is all too often referred to as the holiday season you no doubt know the stories of Santa Claus and Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman, but do you know the real reason for Christmas? Do you know that it is about Jesus Christ, the Sinless Son of God, who was born on the first Christmas more than 2,000 years ago? Do you know that He was born into this world to save humanity from its sins and the consequences of those sins? Do you that He did not remain a baby in a manger, but grew up to, 30 years later, preach the new covenant of redemption and that the only path to God, the only path to salvation, was through Him? Do you know that during those three years of His ministry He made the blind see and the lame walk? That He cast out demons and gave life to the dead? That He, at the end of those three years, was crucified, dying for our sins, but three days after dying and being buried He returned to life, triumphing over death, hell, and the grave? Do you know that He shortly thereafter ascended to Heaven where He, through the Holy Spirit, has continued to change lives and save souls to this day? If you know all that and have taken that to heart, accepting Jesus as your Lord and Savior, then you know the real reason for this season. If you don’t and haven’t then you don’t know the real reason for the season. So this Christmas, accept the first and greatest of all Christmas gifts, Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, and not only learn the real reason for the season, but keep it always in your heart, both in this life and in eternity.

Read Psalm 125:1-4

Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by doing that some have entertained angles without knowing it.

— Hebrews 13:2 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, keep us ever alert to help those on life’s journey who are worried and afraid. We pray in the name of Jesus, whose love can cast out all fear. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Whatever the future holds, God will be with me.

