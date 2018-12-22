The last Christmas Parade of 2018

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Jonesville Early Head Start/Head Start Program was among the participants in the Jonesville Christmas Parade this past Sunday. Wearing Santa hats and Elf hats members of the program wave to the people lining Main Street in downtown Jonesville. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Jonesville Early Head Start/Head Start Program was among the participants in the Jonesville Christmas Parade this past Sunday. Wearing Santa hats and Elf hats members of the program wave to the people lining Main Street in downtown Jonesville. Charles Warner | The Union Times Decked out with American flags, this antique car was one of several vehicles driven by the members of the Hillbilly Clan No. 2 of Spartanburg that took part in the Jonesville Christmas Parade this past Sunday. Charles Warner | The Union Times Decked out with American flags, this antique car was one of several vehicles driven by the members of the Hillbilly Clan No. 2 of Spartanburg that took part in the Jonesville Christmas Parade this past Sunday. Charles Warner | The Union Times The United Karate Dojo marched in Sunday’s Jonesville Christmas Parade. During the course of the parade members of the dojo would stage brief sparring matches. Charles Warner | The Union Times The United Karate Dojo marched in Sunday’s Jonesville Christmas Parade. During the course of the parade members of the dojo would stage brief sparring matches. Charles Warner | The Union Times Fire trucks are a big part of any Christmas Parade and the Jonesville Christmas Parade this past Sunday was no exception as a line of fire trucks from the various fire departments of Union County made their way along Pacolet and Main streets. Charles Warner | The Union Times Fire trucks are a big part of any Christmas Parade and the Jonesville Christmas Parade this past Sunday was no exception as a line of fire trucks from the various fire departments of Union County made their way along Pacolet and Main streets. Charles Warner | The Union Times Miss JEMS/Miss Homecoming Ahlaysha Owens waves to those lining Main Street during the Jonesville Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon. Charles Warner | The Union Times Miss JEMS/Miss Homecoming Ahlaysha Owens waves to those lining Main Street during the Jonesville Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon. Charles Warner | The Union Times These ATVs and their riders took part in this past Sunday’s Jonesville Christmas Parade. Charles Warner | The Union Times These ATVs and their riders took part in this past Sunday’s Jonesville Christmas Parade. Charles Warner | The Union Times Horses are always a popular part of a parade and that was the case during this past Sunday’s Jonesville Christmas as these riders, some of them wearing cowboy hats, and their horses made their way along Pacolet and Main streets. Charles Warner | The Union Times Horses are always a popular part of a parade and that was the case during this past Sunday’s Jonesville Christmas as these riders, some of them wearing cowboy hats, and their horses made their way along Pacolet and Main streets. Charles Warner | The Union Times It was little rusty looking, okay, it was very rusty looking, but that didn’t stop this truck was taking part in this past Sunday’s Jonesville Christmas Parade. Charles Warner | The Union Times It was little rusty looking, okay, it was very rusty looking, but that didn’t stop this truck was taking part in this past Sunday’s Jonesville Christmas Parade. Charles Warner | The Union Times It just wouldn’t be a Christmas Parade without Santa Claus and so that’s why the Jolly Old Elf was a part of the Jonesville Christmas Parade this past Sunday. Here he rides his sleigh wishing everyone, both verbally and in print a “Merry Christmas.” Charles Warner | The Union Times It just wouldn’t be a Christmas Parade without Santa Claus and so that’s why the Jolly Old Elf was a part of the Jonesville Christmas Parade this past Sunday. Here he rides his sleigh wishing everyone, both verbally and in print a “Merry Christmas.”

JONESVILLE — After being postponed due to bad weather the Jonesville Christmas Parade was held this past Sunday in bright sunshine under a clear, blue sky.

The parade got under way just after 3 p.m. with a line of fire trucks from the various fire departments of Union County making their way along Pacolet and Main streets lead by a fire truck of the Jonesville Fire Department. As the trucks made their way through the streets, the firefighters and others on board them threw candy out to the children lining the streets.

Candy was also tossed out by officials from the various governments and government offices of Union County who drove in the parade as well.

Also participating in the parade were the members of the Hillbilly Clan 2 Spartanburg, SC, who drove their antique cars, many of which were flying the American flag.

Other vehicles in the parade included what had to be the world’s rustiest looking pickup truck and a group of ATVs.

Miss JEMS/Miss Homecoming Ahlaysha Owens rode atop a car with an open sunroof and waved to the crowd.

Also waving to the crowd were the members of the churches and other groups that had floats in the parade such as the Jonesville Early Head Start/Head Start Program.

Where the parade was lead by a fire truck it ended with riders — some of them wearing cowboy hats — on horseback.

Before the horses, however, there was the guest of honor who makes an appearance at every Christmas Parade including Jonesville’s.

That’s right, it was Santa Claus, who, as he rode his reindeer drawn sleigh, wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

Jonesville’s Christmas Parade was the last one to be held this year in Union County. Except for the Town of Carlisle all the communities in Union County that traditionally have Christmas parades were able to hold Christmas parades this year as they do every year. Carlisle was unable to have its parade, which had also been previously postponed due to weather, on Saturday because of, once again, the weather.

Despite this, however, the Carlisle Town Hall was still opened to the public Saturday afternoon so that those who chose to do so could enjoy some Christmas refreshments. A tradition of the Carlisle Christmas Parade is that after each parade refreshments are served in the town hall, a tradition the town still held Saturday even though the weather didn’t permit them to have their parade.

Union, Jonesville, Carlisle, Lockhart, and Buffalo, five communities which, in spite of their differences share one thing in common: a love of Christmas and a desire to celebrate it as a community. It’s a wonderful trait to share and one that has brought great joy to the children and families of those communities for many years and we hope will continue to do so for many years to come.

Merry Christmas.

Jonesville celebrates with annual parade

