Photo by Pat Kellams Griffin Harold and Elaine Gregory were named the 2018 Beekeepers of the Year by the Union County Beekeepers Association. They have been keeping bees and mentoring fellow beekeepers for many years. Photo by Pat Kellams Griffin Harold and Elaine Gregory were named the 2018 Beekeepers of the Year by the Union County Beekeepers Association. They have been keeping bees and mentoring fellow beekeepers for many years.

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• January 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• January 28, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• February 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• February 25, 2019 — Sims Middle School

• March 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• March 25, 2019 — Union County High School

• April 15, 2019 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

• April 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 13, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 10, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 24, 2019 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 12, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

Portable Heaters Needed

How do you choose between heating your home or feeding your family? For many in Spartanburg and Union counties, the arrival of colder weather means just that…higher utility bills that often break an already tight family budget.

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties is asking the community to help ease the burden by donating new portable heaters. According to Lt. Howard Tate, Corp Officer, “A portable heater can be a life saver for many. It can bridge the gap — helping families to warm hearts as well as homes.”

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to drop off new portable heaters to The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties during regular business hours.

For more information, contact Lt. Howard Tate at 864-576-6670.

Nomination Period Open

The nomination period for the Union County High School Gifted and Talented Arts Classes for 2019-2020 academic year at UCHS has opened.

Students may be nominated by teachers, parents or friends. Students may also nominate themselves.

Nomination forms will be sent home with each student in grades 8-11. The nomination form must be turned in to the designated contact listed on the form no later than 3:30 pm on Friday, January 11, 2019.

This arts screening is a four-step process which includes nomination, arts teacher screening, school audition and final district audition. School screenings will take place during the week of January 21-25, 2019. Students qualifying at the school level will be notified of the district audition date and time.

The GT Arts Program begins at the high school level for rising 9th graders-12th grade students. Programs offered at Union County High School are: GT Music, GT Art and GT Drama.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over The Hill Gang Relay For Life Team on a fun filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, December 29.

First pick up at 7 a.m. in Jonesville at the Municipal Building. Second pick up at 7:30 a.m. in Union at the Old Walmart Parking Lot.

If interested feel free to call Betsy at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

New Year’s Eve Service

Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will observe New Year’s Eve Service December 31, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

Combined Watchnight Service

Friendship Baptist Church of Spartanburg and First Baptist Church of Fairforest will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at First Baptist Church of Fairforest at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 31.

Joint Watch-Night Services

Pastor Willie Cromer and the Macedonia Christian Church in the Cross Keys Community will be the host for the Joint Watch-Night Services at 10:30 p.m.

Rev. Iris Kennedy, Pastor of the New Hope AMEZ Church, will deliver the message.

All are invited to come help make this a joyous service in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

UCBA Meeting

The Union County Beekepers Association will meet on Tuesday, January 8 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

We will continue our membership drive for 2019.

James Alverson from Laurens County Beekeepers will present a program on honeybee nutrition.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Comprehensive Plans Input Sought

The public is being asked to participate in a survey to help the City of Union and Union County develop Comprehensive Plans for the future of the community.

Catawba Regional Council of Governments Senior Planner Kara W. Drane has announced that the county and the city are developing Comprehensive Plans and, as a part of community outreach, electronic surveys are available for residents to complete. Drane stated that the the short survey gives participants an opportunity to share their ideas on challenges and possibilities for the City and the County.

People interested in sharing ideas for the future of Union County and the City of Union are encouraged to complete a survey during October. Links to the survey can be found on Union County’s website www.countyofunion.org; City of Union’s website www.cityofunion.net; and Catawba Regional Council of Governments’ website www.catawbacog.org. It further states that printed surveys are available at Union County Courthouse, Union City Hall, and the Union County Tourism and Workforce Development Office, 103 West Main Street (Previously the SC Works location).

The Comprehensive Plan, mandated in the South Carolina Planning Act, is a reflection of local values. The required elements of the plan include population, land use, priority investment, housing, transportation, economic development, community facilities, cultural resources and natural resources.

For more information, contact Union County or Catawba Regional Council of Governments through the following individuals at the following phone numbers and email addresses:

• Katherine Pendergrass, Union County — 864-680-0555 or [email protected]

• Kara W. Drane, AICP, Catawba Regional Council of Governments — 803-327-9041 or [email protected]

• Robby Moody, AICP, Catawba Regional Council of Governments — 803-327-9041 or [email protected]

December At The UCAC

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Local Artists Showcase — Are you looking for that perfect Christmas gift? Let UCAC help! We are packed full of hand made art by over 13 different artists! Jewelry, ornaments, quilts, angels, cards, paintings, wreaths, ect. We have it all!

Christmas Mini Monet — We invite all children Kindergarten-4th grade to join us for our Christmas Mini Monet! We will be creating a one of a kind painting of Baby Jesus! Please pre-register for the class.

Members $10/non-members $15

‘Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes’

The Town of Carlisle is sponsoring weekly “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” each Friday at 11 a.m.

The classes are designed to help people understand how proper diet and exercise can help prevent diabetes or help those who have the disease cope with it. The class will provide information on proper diet and exercise and the role they can play in helping prevent the onset of diabetes or help manage it.”

Carlisle has partnered with DHEC to provide the class which will be taught by Maxine Spencer who underwent training to serve as a lifestyles coach.

The town is offering the classes in response to the high number of people in Union County who are either diabetic or pre-diabetic. The goal of the program is to help people change their lifestyles and thus avoid or at least mitigate diabetes.

The “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” are open to any citizens of Union County at no charge.

To register for the classes and/or for more information call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Financial Stability Navigator Sought

United Way of the Piedmont is expanding their financial stability work into Union County through the implementation of a Financial Stability Navigator.

Financial Stability Navigators are Americorps members who serve a year-long term through United Way of the Piedmont’s Americorps program. Americorps members serve in a number of roles throughout the community, helping nonprofits address issues around poverty. These Financial Stability Navigators are the boots on the ground for United Way’s financial stability work, helping connect individuals to resources and coaching them to meet their goals.

The addition of a Financial Stability Navigator in Union is the result of a partnership between United Way of the Piedmont and the Union County Carnegie Library. The library will host the new Navigator in addition to other local nonprofits in its South Street location in order to help people more easily access the services they need.

The goal of United Way’s Financial Stability work is to help individuals and families meet their basic needs and become self-sufficient. [Self-sufficiency is defined as the ability to make ends meet without public or private assistance.] This work is spearheaded by a the Financial Stability Task Force, a collaboration of nonprofits, businesses, government, and others focused on addressing barriers to self-sufficiency such as affordable housing, transportation, and financial literacy.

Due to the nature of the Financial Stability Navigator’s role, United Way is seeking a Union County resident who understands the unique needs and resources in the Union community. The Navigator is a part-time position with a paid living stipend. For more information or to apply please visit United Way’s Americorps website at www.uwpiedmont.org/Americorps​ or contact Dana Bertolino at ​[email protected]​ or 864-586-2285.

About United Way Of The Piedmont

United Way of the Piedmont is a local nonprofit that fights for the education, financial stability, and health of every member of our community. Our mission is to ​connect, engage, and inspire people to transform our community. ​We are more than fundraisers. We forge unique partnerships, find new solutions to old problems, and mobilize the best resources by inspiring others to join the fight. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to not just survive, but to ​thrive​.

Union Senior Center

Are you 60 and above….

Sick and tired of being alone….

Need someplace to go….

Things to do….

Lunch with friends, not by yourself….

Come join us at the Union Senior Center, 237 North Gadberry Street, Union, Monday-Friday (or any days you choose) for:

• Bingo

• Exercise

• Interesting programs

• Hot lunch (for a donation)

Transportation provided to and from the Senior Center.

Call 1-800-662-8330.

Catwaba Area Agency on Aging, 2051 Ebenezer Road, Suite B, Rock Hill.

Photo by Pat Kellams Griffin Harold and Elaine Gregory were named the 2018 Beekeepers of the Year by the Union County Beekeepers Association. They have been keeping bees and mentoring fellow beekeepers for many years. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSCF8944.5.jpg Photo by Pat Kellams Griffin Harold and Elaine Gregory were named the 2018 Beekeepers of the Year by the Union County Beekeepers Association. They have been keeping bees and mentoring fellow beekeepers for many years.