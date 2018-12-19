Praying to always put God first

Photo courtesy of Debbie Greene The sanctuary of First Baptist Church was decorated for Christmas this past Sunday (December 16) with poinsettias, wreaths, banners, a cross draped in white, and, as its centerpiece, a nativity scene in front of the pulpit. The decorations in the church, particularly the nativity scene, are a reminder of the true reason for the Christmas season, the birth of Jesus Christ, the first and greatest of all Christmas gifts. The cross is a reminder of the reason why Jesus was born and why, more than 2,000 years later, we continue to celebrate His birth and all that followed after that first Christmas. Photo courtesy of Debbie Greene The sanctuary of First Baptist Church was decorated for Christmas this past Sunday (December 16) with poinsettias, wreaths, banners, a cross draped in white, and, as its centerpiece, a nativity scene in front of the pulpit. The decorations in the church, particularly the nativity scene, are a reminder of the true reason for the Christmas season, the birth of Jesus Christ, the first and greatest of all Christmas gifts. The cross is a reminder of the reason why Jesus was born and why, more than 2,000 years later, we continue to celebrate His birth and all that followed after that first Christmas.

Read Luke 5:12-16

Jesus often withdrew to lonely places and prayed.

— Luke 5:16 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, we grateful that you want to spend time with us. May we be faithful in putting you first in the midst of our busy lives. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Today I will step away from busyness to be alone with God.