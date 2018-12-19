House burns twice in 24 hours

Photo courtesy of Cheryl Stephens Fire engulfs a house at 138 Lindsay Drive in the Kelton Community Saturday morning. Saturday’s fire was the second fire at the location within less than 24 hours, the first having occurred Friday afternoon. At the request of the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department the second fire is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Photo courtesy of Cheryl Stephens Fire engulfs a house at 138 Lindsay Drive in the Kelton Community Saturday morning. Saturday’s fire was the second fire at the location within less than 24 hours, the first having occurred Friday afternoon. At the request of the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department the second fire is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is what remained of a house at 138 Lindsay Drive in the Kelton Community that burned both Friday afternoon and again on Saturday morning. The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second blaze at the request of the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is what remained of a house at 138 Lindsay Drive in the Kelton Community that burned both Friday afternoon and again on Saturday morning. The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second blaze at the request of the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department.

KELTON — A fire that severely damaged a house Friday afternoon and then rekindled Saturday morning completing the destruction of the building is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department was dispatched at 1:19 p.m. to 138 Lindsay Drive in response to a structure fire. Kelly-Kelton Fire Chief Wesley Pruitt said that when firefighters arrived on the scene they found a third of the house engulfed in flames. He said firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire and were able to help the resident get some of his belongings out of the building.

Pruitt said that firefighters learned the resident had been heating the building with a wood burning stove. He said the resident told firefighters that he thought he had put it out before leaving the house that day, but may not have. The stove, Pruitt said, is believed to have been the cause of Friday’s fire.

Kelly-Kelton cleared the scene around 4:36 p.m. Friday but were back a little more than 14 hours later.

Pruitt said his department was called back to the scene at 6:49 a.m. Saturday because of a rekindled fire. He said that when they arrived, firefighters found the remaining two-thirds of the building fully engulfed in flames.

To help battle the blaze, Pruitt said his department requested and received manpower and water tankers from the Jonesville, Bonham, Philippi, Lockhart, Monarch, and Buffalo fire departments.

Despite the combined efforts of all these fire departments they were unable to save the house which Pruitt described as a total loss.

Pruitt said no one was injured either in the initial fire Friday afternoon or the rekindled fire Saturday morning.

Given that a second fire occurred at the same location, Pruitt said the Union County Sheriff’s Office was called in to investigate the fire and determine what caused it to rekindle.

Red Cross Assistance

In a statement released Friday, the American Red Cross that its "disaster-trained volunteers" were assisting the resident of the house on Lindsay Drive "by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items."

Each year around the holidays the Red Cross and partners see an uptick in the number of home fires. It’s also been shown that Christmas tree fires are much more likely to be deadly than most other fires and candle fires are four times as likely to occur. When cooking and decorating this holiday season, the Red Cross is reminding families to check their existing smoke alarms and practice fire drills at home. Every household should develop a fire escape plan and practice it several times a year and at different times of the day. Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test them every month and replace the batteries when needed.

How To Help

Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Become A Volunteer

To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

Download Emergency App

People can download the free Red Cross Emergency App now to be ready in case of a disaster in their community. They can use the app’s “I’m Safe” button to connect with their loved ones. The Emergency App can be found in the app store for someone’s mobile device by searching for “American Red Cross” or by going to redcross.org/apps.

About The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies nearly half of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization — not a government agency — and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/SC or @RedCrossSC.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

