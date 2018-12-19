‘A Rustic & Vintage Artisanal Market’

Charles Warner | The Union Times ”The Mill House Market” is “A Vintage & Rustic Artisanal Market” located at 719 North Duncan Bypass, Suite C, Union in the Union Square Shopping Center. The store, which is owned by Laurel and Josh Gibson, specializes in handmade and handcrafted decor items made by Laurel and other local artisans. Charles Warner | The Union Times ”The Mill House Market” is “A Vintage & Rustic Artisanal Market” located at 719 North Duncan Bypass, Suite C, Union in the Union Square Shopping Center. The store, which is owned by Laurel and Josh Gibson, specializes in handmade and handcrafted decor items made by Laurel and other local artisans. Charles Warner | The Union Times Customers check on the merchandise at “The Mill House Market” which recently opened at 719 North Duncan Bypass, Suite C, Union in the Union Square Shopping Center. The Vintage & Rustic Artisanal Market” is owned and operated by Laurel and Josh Gibson and specializes in locally produced handmade and handcrafted decor items. Charles Warner | The Union Times Customers check on the merchandise at “The Mill House Market” which recently opened at 719 North Duncan Bypass, Suite C, Union in the Union Square Shopping Center. The Vintage & Rustic Artisanal Market” is owned and operated by Laurel and Josh Gibson and specializes in locally produced handmade and handcrafted decor items. Charles Warner | The Union Times The counter of the “The Mill House Market” is in keeping with the “Rustic & Vintage” nature of the “Artisanal Market” which recently opened its doors. Located at 719 North Duncan Bypass, Suite C, Union, the store specializes in locally produced handmade and handcrafted decor items. It is owned by Laurel and Josh Gibson. Charles Warner | The Union Times The counter of the “The Mill House Market” is in keeping with the “Rustic & Vintage” nature of the “Artisanal Market” which recently opened its doors. Located at 719 North Duncan Bypass, Suite C, Union, the store specializes in locally produced handmade and handcrafted decor items. It is owned by Laurel and Josh Gibson. Charles Warner | The Union Times Holiday decorations and other locally produced handmade and handcrafted items are for sale at “The Mill House Market.” The store, which is located at 719 North Duncan Bypass, Suite C, Union in the Union Square Shopping Center, is owned by Laurel and Josh Gibson. Charles Warner | The Union Times Holiday decorations and other locally produced handmade and handcrafted items are for sale at “The Mill House Market.” The store, which is located at 719 North Duncan Bypass, Suite C, Union in the Union Square Shopping Center, is owned by Laurel and Josh Gibson. Charles Warner | The Union Times Laurel Gibson, co-owner of “The Mill House Market,” rings up a purchase for customer Janet Gaston who watches with her daughter, Madelyn. The Mill House Market, which Laurel owns with her husband, Josh, specializes in handmade and handcrafted items make by Laurel and other local artisans. The store is located at 719 North Duncan Bypass, Suite C, Union in the Union Square Shopping Center. Charles Warner | The Union Times Laurel Gibson, co-owner of “The Mill House Market,” rings up a purchase for customer Janet Gaston who watches with her daughter, Madelyn. The Mill House Market, which Laurel owns with her husband, Josh, specializes in handmade and handcrafted items make by Laurel and other local artisans. The store is located at 719 North Duncan Bypass, Suite C, Union in the Union Square Shopping Center.

UNION — One of the most important attributes of successful entrepreneurs is the ability to see opportunity and the willingness to invest the time, energy, effort, and money necessary to turn your vision into reality.

That’s what Laurel and Josh Gibson did when, while working on another project, they saw an opportunity to open their third business.

Laurel is the owner of “Sweet Sugar Britches” in Jonesville and she and Josh are co-owners of the construction company that was hired to remodel the old Western Auto building in the Union Square Shopping Center for the “Label Shopper” store. While doing the remodeling, the Gibsons noticed a vacant store building in the shopping center just a couple of doors over. Over the course of the next two months, the building that had caught their idea remained vacant and at the end of that time they approached the owner with their idea for putting a store in there.

“We talked to the owner of the building and ran our ideas by him and he said we could have the space,” Josh said. “So we came in, did some extensive remodeling and her (Laurel’s) ideas just started flowing.”

Those ideas lead to the opening of “The Mill House Market” at 719 North Duncan Bypass, Suite C, Union in the Union Square Shopping Center.

Laurel said she and her husband’s newest business is “A Rustic & Vintage Artisanal Market” which specializes in “handcrafted, handmade decor items.”

Those items include candles, wall decorations, ceramics, health and beauty products, and holiday decorations.

“Some of this stuff I have made, but most of it is from other people, most of them local,” Laurel said.

The Mill House Market is open Wednesday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Thursdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information about The Mill House Market call 704-281-1331.

Gibsons open ‘The Mill House Market’

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

