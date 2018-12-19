Second arrest in marijuana case

Kirby Kirby

UNION COUNTY — A second arrest has been made in connection with a drug bust in which authorities seized nearly 9 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $15,000.

Shayna Little Kirby, 32, 1040 Jonesville-Lockhart Highway, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession With Intent to Distribute Within a 1/2 mile of a School.

Kirby, who was arrested Thursday, is the second person to be arrested and charged in connection with the December 11 (Tuesday) drug bust by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The first person to be arrested in connection with the case was Michael Bryant Fleming, 30, 188 Short Street, Union, who is charged by the Sheriff’s Office with Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession With Intent to Distribute Within a 1/2 mile of a School, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Union County Sheriff David Taylor said Monday that Kirby was arrested Thursday at the Union County Jail when she came to visit Fleming.

The incident report states that on the morning of December 11, Union County Taskforce narcotics agents went to a location in the 700 block of the North Duncan Bypass to serve a search warrant. The report states that upon arrival, the agents entered room #130 where they were met by a white male identified as Fleming who was detained without incident. It states agents then checked the room to determine if anyone else was there but no one else was found.

In the course of doing so, however, the report states the agents found several bags of green plant-like material throughout the room in plain sight. The report states Fleming was then advised they had a search warrant for the room and it was read to him.

The report states the agents then began searching the room and during the course of the search they located a gray plastic bag containing 29 bags of packaged marijuana; two cardboard boxes full of mason jars, one of which contained three pint-sized jars full of marijuana, and the other containing two quart-sized jars full of marijuana; a teal in color tote containing 15 bags of marijuana; and two white in color bags, each containing 11 bags of marijuana.

In the corner of the room, the report states agents found four clear in color totes tacked on top of each other, three of which had Mid/Reg written on them while the other one did not have anything written on it. The report states the three totes with Mid/Reg written on them contained, five, nine, and 12 bags of marijuana, respectively, while the other tote contained 13 bags of marijuana.

When searching a dresser in the room, the report states agents found eight bags of marijuana and $311 in cash in the top drawer, four bags of marijuana in the middle drawer, and three full jars of marijuana in the bottom drawer.

In the sink near the bathroom, the report states agents found four jars of marijuana, several open baggies of marijuana, two sets of digital scales, a marijuana grinder, a box of sandwich bags, and notebook with records written in it.

The report states agents also found $3 in cash and several marijuana seeds on an end table. It states that throughout the room, agents also found eight packs of cigar wraps, several money transfer receipts and shipped packages. It further states that there were several “marijuana roaches” on the dresser and in the ash trays.

Agents placed the seeds and roaches in an empty mason jar they found in the room and confiscated them along with the other items they found. The report states that the marijuana found in the room had a combined weight of 39.32 grams or 8.7 pounds.

The report states that a black in color 2018 KG moped owned by Fleming was also seized.

Fleming was arrested and transported to the Union County Jail. The report states that Fleming has three prior convictions for Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

In a statement issued last Wednesday announcing the seizure of the drugs and Fleming’s arrest, Taylor said that “the seizure from this search warrant put a huge dent in to drug distribution for our county. This seizure broke up a chain of drugs that was intended for people in our community.”

Taylor said the marijuana seized had a street value of $15,000.

Kirby

Woman arrested during jail visit