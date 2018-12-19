Hart buys Stuart lunch in Chester

Photo courtesy of Frank Hart Union County Supervisor Frank Hart (right) treats Chester County Supervisor Shane Stuart to lunch at the Cyclone restaurant in Chester. Hart and Stuart had made a wager on the 3A Upper State Championship game between the Union County High School Yellow Jackets and Chester High School Cyclones. The wager was that the loser would buy the winner lunch at the restaurant of the winner’s choice in the winner’s county. In the November 30 game the Yellow Jackets fell 21-14 to the Cyclones and Hart bought Stuart lunch this past Monday. Photo courtesy of Frank Hart Union County Supervisor Frank Hart (right) treats Chester County Supervisor Shane Stuart to lunch at the Cyclone restaurant in Chester. Hart and Stuart had made a wager on the 3A Upper State Championship game between the Union County High School Yellow Jackets and Chester High School Cyclones. The wager was that the loser would buy the winner lunch at the restaurant of the winner’s choice in the winner’s county. In the November 30 game the Yellow Jackets fell 21-14 to the Cyclones and Hart bought Stuart lunch this past Monday.

CHESTER — Union County Supervisor Frank Hart traveled to Chester Monday and did something very important.

He bought lunch for Chester County Supervisor Shane Stuart.

Monday’s meal — and Hart’s paying for it — was the result of a friendly wager between the two county supervisors.

The wager was on the 3A Upper State Championship Game between the Union County High School Yellow Jackets and the Chester High School Cyclones.

In announcing the wager, Hart said that it grew out of the excitement over the game and that regardless of who won, it was a major accomplishment that the championship would be decided between two rural neighboring counties.

Under the terms of the wager, the loser would buy the winner lunch at the restaurant of the winner’s choice in the winner’s county.

The November 30 game, which was played at the Union County Stadium, saw the Yellow Jackets fall 21-14 to the Cyclones and Hart owe Stuart a lunch.

On Monday, Hart traveled to Chester and treated Stuart to lunch as per their wager.

And what was the name of the restaurant — a drive-in, by the way — that Stuart chose for his victory meal?

Why, The Cyclone, of course.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

