Toy distribution Tuesday morning

UNION — The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties annual Angel Tree Program is yielding a harvest of Christmas presents for the children of needy families in Union County thanks to the generosity those who “adopted” this year’s “angels.”

In a statement released this past weekend, Lt. Katie Tate of the Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties said that the toy distribution for Union County will be held Tuesday, December 18 at 614 Green Street, Union, from 9 a.m.-noon. Tate said the distribution will be held for families who signed up for the Angel Tree Program in the fall. She said that in order to pick up the gift items, parents or guardians must bring a photo ID and their Angel Tree card.

The gifts must be picked up Tuesday, because Tate said there will not be a make-up day for picking them up.

Tuesday’s toy distribution is the culmination of this year’s Angel Tree Program in which individuals, families, businesses and organizations sponsor the children or “angels” whose parents or guardians signed them up. This year a total of 1,830 children were signed up for the Angel Tree Program.

Tate said that the response to this year’s Angel Tree Program has been tremendous.

“It’s been consistent throughout the last few years, but we’ve recently seen growth in community support,” Tate said. “More people are getting involved, are donating. More are wanting to adopt more angels.”

Tate said that “thanks to the generosity of the community, over 2,600 gifts are expected to be delivered to children who otherwise would not receive a gift under the tree.” She said that in Union County those gifts include toys, clothing, and even a few bicycles.

The toys donated through the Angel Tree Program in Spartanburg and Union counties are for the children of those counties. Spartanburg’s distribution took place this (Monday) morning.

For more information, contact Lt. Katie Tate at The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties at 864-327-5472.

