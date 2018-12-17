Applelicious learning at FPES

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Kingsmore’s 5K class at Foster Park Elementary School engaged in a number of activities as part of their study of apples. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Kingsmore’s 5K class at Foster Park Elementary School engaged in a number of activities as part of their study of apples.

UNION — Students in Mrs. Kingsmore’s 5K class at Foster Park Elementary School recently completed their 2 week Apple Unit.

During this unit, they read numerous books about apples and learned the difference between fiction and nonfiction texts. They used their five senses to explore different types of apples. They made charts and graphs with the data they collected about their favorite type of apple and their favorite apple products. They used one-to-one counting and patterning as well.

Coach Minor joined in on the fun with a “climbing the apple tree” activity where the students used their fine motor skills to “pick apples.” They read recipes and measured ingredients to make applesauce one week and apple pies the next.

As you can see, Mrs. Kingsmore’s students have been busy, busy, busy, learning about apples.

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Kingsmore’s 5K class at Foster Park Elementary School engaged in a number of activities as part of their study of apples. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_FPES-Apple-Unit.jpg Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Kingsmore’s 5K class at Foster Park Elementary School engaged in a number of activities as part of their study of apples.

5K students complete Apple Unit