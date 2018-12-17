FPES reading to the big game

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School took part in the South Carolina Department of Education’s 2018 Read Your Way to the Big Game contest earlier this year. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School took part in the South Carolina Department of Education’s 2018 Read Your Way to the Big Game contest earlier this year. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School took part in the South Carolina Department of Education’s 2018 Read Your Way to the Big Game contest earlier this year. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School took part in the South Carolina Department of Education’s 2018 Read Your Way to the Big Game contest earlier this year.

UNION — Children’s ability to read is a critical predictor of educational and lifelong success. Parents were encouraged to help establish a strong literacy foundation for their child and support Carolina & Clemson’s championship traditions by participating in the South Carolina Department of Education’s 2018 Read Your Way to the Big Game contest.

All public, private, and homeschool students in pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade who read six books would qualify to win tickets to the Clemson vs. South Carolina game on November 24. Once students completed their readings, they had to turn in the list of books read to their teacher. Winners received four tickets and pre-game sideline passes to the Clemson vs. South Carolina game. FPES teachers collected these reading logs.

Another part of this program was the teacher bulletin board contest. Teachers had to submit pictures of their decorated bulletin boards for a chance to win! The SC Department of Education would award $500 to one teacher and/or school library media specialist who has the best decorated bulletin board, wall or door, using the contest theme of “Read Your Way to the Big Game.” To enter, teachers had to submit their photos by October 22, 2018 and await the results.

Foster Park Elementary School is proud to be a school where literacy is at the forefront of all that we do.

