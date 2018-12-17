5th grade Book Buddies at FPES

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School At Foster Park Elementary School 5th grade students serve as “Book Buddies,” reading to and with 1st grade students. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School At Foster Park Elementary School 5th grade students serve as “Book Buddies,” reading to and with 1st grade students.

UNION — Reading is top priority at Foster Park Elementary School.

It is not uncommon to find our older students helping our younger students with their reading. Recently, in our library, we found some of our 5th grade students reading to and with our 1st graders. Our 5th graders are great role models for our younger students.

We are so proud of how hard our readers are working at Foster Park!

