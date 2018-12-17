Wicker is Teacher of the Month

Stephanie Wicker Stephanie Wicker

BUFFALO — Stephanie Wicker is Buffalo Elementary School’s October Teacher of the Month.

Stephanie has taught at BES for nineteen years. She is a graduate of Clemson University and Converse College. She received National Board Certification in 2009. Stephanie serves on many committees at BES and she is the yearbook editor. She is also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. Her hobbies are boating, hunting, cooking, reading, and watching Clemson football. She lives in Whitmire with her husband Zeb and her fur babies, Atz and Tabitha. She is a lifelong member of Whitmire Presbyterian Church.

Although not a Union native, Stephanie says, “I feel like I have become a part of my school community by getting to know and working with families and watching students learn and grow. I truly feel led by God to be here.”

For October at Buffalo Elementary School