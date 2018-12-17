BES 1st grade literacy stations

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students in Ms. Black’s 1st grade class at Buffalo Elementary School study their sight words during literacy stations. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students in Ms. Black’s 1st grade class at Buffalo Elementary School study their sight words during literacy stations.

BUFFALO — Ms. Black’s first graders at Buffalo Elementary School are working hard on learning sight words.

During literacy stations, they are engaged in reading activities to increase their sight word knowledge. They love learning their sight words through games, writing, and searching for the words in books.

Help students learn their sight words