BES holds Scary Skate Night

December 17, 2018 Union Times Education, Lifestyle, Local, News, Top Stories 0
By: Special to The Union Times
Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School raised funds for the March of Dimes with its “Scary Skate Night” at Union Skate Center.
BUFFALO — Students, faculty, and staff from Buffalo Elementary participated in Scary Skate Night at the Union Skate Center as part of our March of Dimes Fundraiser in October!

As a fundraiser for March of Dimes

