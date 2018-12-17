BES holds Scary Skate Night

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School raised funds for the March of Dimes with its “Scary Skate Night” at Union Skate Center.

BUFFALO — Students, faculty, and staff from Buffalo Elementary participated in Scary Skate Night at the Union Skate Center as part of our March of Dimes Fundraiser in October!

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School raised funds for the March of Dimes with its "Scary Skate Night" at Union Skate Center.

