March of Dimes Fundraiser at BES

BUFFALO — Through the entire month of October, Buffalo Elementary School worked to raise money for March of Dimes.

Freeze pops, duct tape pens, and movie basket raffle tickets were sold.

In addition, a Scary Skate Night Halloween event was held at the Union Skate Center and several BES staff members volunteered to get pied in the face.

As a school, $2,187.23 was raised!

Additionally, BES student Lillianna Kurtz raised $533 online for March of Dimes, bringing the grand total raised to $2,720.23!

