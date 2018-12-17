PTA hosts Fall Festival at BES

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School There were lots of fun things to do during the Fall Festival at Buffalo Elementary School hosted by the school’s PTA.

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School There were lots of fun things to do during the Fall Festival at Buffalo Elementary School hosted by the school’s PTA.

BUFFALO — The amazing PTA at Buffalo Elementary recently hosted a fall festival!

A hands on science lab, hayrides, face painting, food, games, candy and lots of fun made this a night to remember by all!

