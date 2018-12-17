PTA hosts Fall Festival at BES

December 17, 2018 Union Times Education, Lifestyle, Local, News, Top Stories 0
By: Special to The Union Times
Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School There were lots of fun things to do during the Fall Festival at Buffalo Elementary School hosted by the school’s PTA.
Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School There were lots of fun things to do during the Fall Festival at Buffalo Elementary School hosted by the school’s PTA.

BUFFALO — The amazing PTA at Buffalo Elementary recently hosted a fall festival!

A hands on science lab, hayrides, face painting, food, games, candy and lots of fun made this a night to remember by all!

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School There were lots of fun things to do during the Fall Festival at Buffalo Elementary School hosted by the school’s PTA.
https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_BES-Fall-Festival-1.jpgImage courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School There were lots of fun things to do during the Fall Festival at Buffalo Elementary School hosted by the school’s PTA.

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School There were lots of fun things to do during the Fall Festival at Buffalo Elementary School hosted by the school’s PTA.
https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_BES-Fall-Festival-2.jpgImage courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School There were lots of fun things to do during the Fall Festival at Buffalo Elementary School hosted by the school’s PTA.
Event is ‘a night to remember by all’

Special to The Union Times