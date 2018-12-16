Honored for 16 years of service

Charles Warner | The Union Times SC House of Representatives District 42 Rep. Mike Anthony accepts a framed resolution honoring him for his service to Union County from Union County Supervisor Frank Hart. Union County Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to approve the resolution which honors Anthony for his 16 years representing Union County in the SC House of Representatives and his legislative achievements on the county’s behalf. Charles Warner | The Union Times SC House of Representatives District 42 Rep. Mike Anthony accepts a framed resolution honoring him for his service to Union County from Union County Supervisor Frank Hart. Union County Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to approve the resolution which honors Anthony for his 16 years representing Union County in the SC House of Representatives and his legislative achievements on the county’s behalf.

UNION COUNTY — In the 16 years he represented Union County in Columbia, SC House District 42 Rep. Mike Anthony achieved many legislative victories designed to secure the county’s future, a future that is already taking shape thanks in large part to his efforts.

Those 16 years in the SC House of Representatives, the achievements of those years, and their impact on Union County were recognized Tuesday evening when Union County Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution honoring Anthony for his service to the county.

WHEREAS, Mike Anthony has represented Union County as the House Member from South Carolina District 42 for 16 years; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Anthony will be retiring from the South Carolina House of Representatives at the end of 2018; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Anthony has provided outstanding representation at the state level to the people of Union County during his tenure; and

WHEREAS, he played a key role along with the Union County Delegation in protecting the University of South Carolina Union Campus from a gubernatorial effort to close the school; and

WHEREAS, he worked with the delegation and the South Carolina Department of Commerce to secure $500,000 in economic development funds to support the recruitment of LSP which is now Gestamp; and

WHEREAS, he and the Union County Delegation secured $1.25 million in funding to renovate the Union County Carnegie Library; and

WHEREAS, he secured state funding to support the opening of the Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus and Mechatronics Program; and

WHEREAS, he secured state funding to support the establishment of a Nursing Program at the University of South Carolina Union; and

WHEREAS, he has worked diligently during his term of office to assist the people of Union County individually and as a community.

NOW, THEREFORE, We the members of the Union County Council do hereby thank Mike Anthony for his efforts on behalf of the people of Union County and offer him congratulations on his retirement from the South Carolina House of Representatives.

A framed copy of the resolution was presented to Anthony by Union County Supervisor Frank Hart following council’s vote.

The achievements listed by the resolution are a reminder of just how much Union County has changed over the past 16 years and is continuing to change, change assisted and encouraged and made possible by Anthony’s hard work and advocacy for Union County in the SC General Assembly. ‘

Anthony helped bring the automotive manufacturing industry to Union County; rallied the General Assembly to successfully defend USC Union from attempts to close it and helped provide the means for it to continue to grow as an institution of learning; helped establish the Spartanburg Community College Union Campus and fund one of its most important program; and, again, rallied the General Assembly to secure the funding needed to renovate, restore and upgrade the Union County Carnegie Library, allowing it to play an expanded and more diverse role in the community.

Quite impressive, isn’t it?

Mike Anthony’s 16 years representing Union County in Columbia have been productive ones that have helped shape and are continuing to shape the future of Union County and will continue to do so long after he leaves office.

Gestamp and the growth of manufacturing in Union County; the continued existence of USC Union and its expansion and growth as an institution of higher learning; the Spartanburg Community College Union Campus and the vital role it is playing in the development of a skilled labor force needed for the high-tech economy of the 21st century; and the renovated and upgraded Union County Carnegie Library are monuments to Anthony’s hard work, dedication, advocacy, and commitment to Union County, its citizens, and its future.

They are all examples of what can be accomplished when the right man is in the right place at the right time with the right vision of what is best for the community he serves and the willingness to fight for that vision and that community.

So thank you, Mike, and God bless you for all that you’ve done for Union County. Enjoy your retirement, you’ve earned it.

Charles Warner | The Union Times SC House of Representatives District 42 Rep. Mike Anthony accepts a framed resolution honoring him for his service to Union County from Union County Supervisor Frank Hart. Union County Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to approve the resolution which honors Anthony for his 16 years representing Union County in the SC House of Representatives and his legislative achievements on the county’s behalf. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Mike-Anthony-Honored.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times SC House of Representatives District 42 Rep. Mike Anthony accepts a framed resolution honoring him for his service to Union County from Union County Supervisor Frank Hart. Union County Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to approve the resolution which honors Anthony for his 16 years representing Union County in the SC House of Representatives and his legislative achievements on the county’s behalf.

Resolution recognizes Anthony’s achievements

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.