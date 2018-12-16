Building a good relationship

Charles Warner | The Union Times Republic Services, LLC Division Manager Tony Davies (second from right) and General Manager Jimmy Torrey (right) present Cross Keys Fire Chief Stephen Stone (center), Assistant Chief Kent Littlejohn (second from left), and Retired Chief Donnie Crawford (left) with a check for $25,000 for the Cross Keys Fire Department. Charles Warner | The Union Times Republic Services, LLC Division Manager Tony Davies (second from right) and General Manager Jimmy Torrey (right) present Cross Keys Fire Chief Stephen Stone (center), Assistant Chief Kent Littlejohn (second from left), and Retired Chief Donnie Crawford (left) with a check for $25,000 for the Cross Keys Fire Department.

UNION COUNTY — Every day 3,000 tons of trash is trucked into the Republic Services, LLC Landfill in the Cross Keys Community of Union County.

That’s a lot of garbage, so much so that it is literally changing the terrain of the landfill which can create complications for emergency responders, including firefighters.

Like the rest of the Cross Keys Community, the landfill is provided fire protection services by the Cross Keys Fire Department.

There was a fire at the landfill recently and the Cross Keys Fire Department responded to extinguish the blaze, and out of that response and the subsequent reaction of Republic Services grew a very special presentation at Tuesday’s Union County Council meeting.

Republic Services Division Manager Tony Davies and General Manager Jimmy Torrey attended Tuesday’s meeting and they brought with them a check for $25,000 made out to the Cross Keys Fire Department.

In presenting the check to representatives of the Cross Keys Fire Department, Davies said it was part of Republic’s efforts to development a relationship with the fire department that will be mutually beneficial.

“We had a recent fire and we realized we didn’t have a good relationship with the local fire department and their needs,” Davies said. “They are a volunteer fire department and don’t have much money, so we met with them to discuss their needs and we decided we needed to get more involved and assist them.”

Davies said Republic’s goal is to improve communication with the fire department given the realities of the landfill and its need for fire protection. He pointed out that “we take in three thousand tons of trash each day” and that because of this the landscape at the landfill “is constantly shifting.” This means that the pathways through the landfill are constantly shifting and so in order for the Cross Keys Fire Department to effectively respond to a fire it will have to provided with timely information on the pathways shifts as they occur. This in turn will require a close relationship between the landfill and the department and communication on a regular basis which Davies is the goal of Republic Services.

After the first of the year, Davies said plans are for Republic management to meet with firefighters on a quarterly basis to share information. In addition, Davies said the Cross Keys Fire Department will be providing some training to landfill personnel on fighting fires there. Davies added that Republic has also provided the department with keys to the landfill so they will be able to quickly gain access to it if a fire occurs when it is closed.

Cross Keys Fire Chief Stephen Stone lead the delegation from the department which accepted the check during Tuesday’s meeting. He thanked Republic for the donation, describing it as a sign of the company’s commitment to the Cross Keys Community and its support of his department and the services it provides.

“It shows a commitment on the part of Republic to the Cross Keys Community,” Stone said. “We deal with their trucks if any are in an accident and with any fires, and it (the donation) shows that they are willing to invest in the community they operate in.”

Stone said that the department has met with the company and talked about the needs of both and how they can be more involved with one another for the benefit of the landfill, the department, and the rest of the Cross Keys Community. He said that his department will put the funds donated by Republic toward upgrading its equipment.

Republic gives $25k to Cross Keys Fire Deparment

