The most complicated of courts

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Clerk of Court’s Office is looking to fill a clerk’s position in its Common Pleas Court that is coming open soon.

In a presentation to Union County Council Tuesday evening, Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson asked council for permission to fill the position.

“I have a Common Pleas clerk position coming open,” Lawson said. “The clerk that is presently there is wanting to transfer back to Family Court.

“When I first hired her it was a temporary, one-year, part-time position,” she said. “When the Common Pleas Court position came open when Miss Iris Whisnant retired she wanted to give it a try.”

Lawson said that she needs to fill the position as soon as it comes open because of the demands of the Common Pleas Court and because of the overall personnel situation in her office.

“The Common Pleas Court is one of the most complicated courts that my office handles because there are so many different types of motions and different types of cases handled through it,” Lawson said. “We handle all the appeals and post-conviction relief hearings, sexually violent predator cases, foreclosures, and also judgments that are filed, and we have to schedule our court docket.”

Lawson added that “I have one clerk on leave in the main office and so we are down one.”

Council voted unanimously to allow Lawson to fill the position.

“I want to thank council for understanding the growth that is occurring in my office and our need for personnel to cope with the demands of that growth,” Lawson said. “I want to thank council for seeing the need of my office to replace personnel as they retire so we can continue serving the public in a timely and efficient manner.”

Lawson added that to help cope with the growing demands on her office, she has been cross-training her staff and they have responded effectively and enthusiastically.

“I have been cross-training them so that the staff in my main office can work in Family Court if needed and I have some in Family Court who are cross-training to work in the main office,” Lawson said. “My staff has been great and I am very proud of them.”

Boards And Commissions

In other business, council voted unanimously to advertise to fill any and all upcoming openings on county boards and commissions.

Shortly after council voted to advertise to fill the future vacancies, Union County Airport and Stadium Director Ronnie Wade recommended that the county “co-join” the boards and commissions. Wade pointed out that over the years he has seen a number of board and commissions fail to have a quorum of their membership present for their meetings and are therefore unable to conduct business. He said that a way to solve this might be to co-join the memberships of those boards and commissions to increase their chances of having a quorum.

Lawson seeks to fill clerk’s position

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

