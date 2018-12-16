Two receive DOES scholarship

Photo courtesy of USC Union USC Union Dean Dr. John Catalano receives a scholarship check from DOES Becky Moss and Sandy Montgomery. The Benevolent, Patriotic Order of DOES #148 has awarded scholarship for two students at USC Union for more than 20 years. This year’s recipients are students Jack Snelgrove and Tania Contreras-Hernandez. Photo courtesy of USC Union USC Union Dean Dr. John Catalano receives a scholarship check from DOES Becky Moss and Sandy Montgomery. The Benevolent, Patriotic Order of DOES #148 has awarded scholarship for two students at USC Union for more than 20 years. This year’s recipients are students Jack Snelgrove and Tania Contreras-Hernandez.

UNION — The Benevolent, Patriotic Order of DOES #148 has been established in Union, SC since 1957. They were organized on October 15, 1957 and had forty members present to sign the charter at the Union Elks Lodge #1321 on November 15, 1957.

For over 20 years, the DOES #148 of Union has presented a scholarship to University of South Carolina Union to support higher education. The scholarship is awarded annually to one male and one female who are new incoming freshmen. Jack Snelgrove and Tania Contreras-Hernandez were the 2018-2019 recipients.

The DOES promote social activities among members, promote generous work in the community and they are active with their charity and social projects. Every year, the DOES have bake sales and other campaigns to raise funds for Meals on Wheels, American Cancer Society, Union High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Union Miracle League, Ronald McDonald House, and even more philanthropies. They also donate gifts to residents at Heartland Health Care during the holidays.

The deadline to submit an application for USC Union scholarships is May 15, 2019. For more information about USC Union scholarships, please visit our website (uscunion.sc.edu) or call our Financial Aid office at (864) 424-8024.

