The reason for escaping to Egypt

Do you ever wonder how you end up in difficult situations? We spend a great deal of time planning our daily schedules, anticipating set backs, then try and plan accordingly to avoid potential problems. However, it doesn’t matter how hard we try, or how much planning we do, there are still times when things just go wrong! Even when we have prayed earnestly and truly believe we are in God’s will, there are still days when we wonder if we got it wrong because of obstacles that arise in our path. Joseph and Mary faced this type of situation.

After the wise men had came to worship Jesus and bring him gifts, Joseph was told by an angel to escape to Egypt because Herod was going to search for the child and kill him. Think about it, just when things seem to settle down from a chaos that had surrounded their engagement and the miracle fulfilling the birth of Jesus, they had to move.

Matthew 2:11 And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his mother, and fell down, and worshipped him: and when they had opened their treasures, they presented unto him gifts; gold, and frankincense and myrrh. 12 And being warned of God in a dream that they should not return to Herod, they departed into their own country another way. 13 And when they were departed, behold, the angel of the Lord appeareth to Joseph in a dream, saying, Arise, and take the young child and his mother, and flee into Egypt, and be thou there until I bring thee word: for Herod will seek the young child to destroy him. 14 When he arose, he took the young child and his mother by night, and departed into Egypt: 15 And was there until the death of Herod:

Even with such miracles as the virgin birth, an angel telling Joseph not to be afraid to take Mary as his wife, shepherds coming to worship after seeing a heavenly host, then wise men bringing gifts — they still had to flee from a very present danger! Just because we are in God’s will and allowing His plans to direct our lives, we will still not live trouble free. Once Jesus comes into our life, our direction changes and our hearts and minds must be open and receptive to His guidance.

Joseph had listened to the angel of the Lord by taking Mary as his wife. It seems somewhat unfair that because of obedience he would be fleeing for the protection of his family. If we don’t keep a proper perspective, we can be filled with doubt, wonder where God is, and begin to question His presence in our lives. We must face each day with courage and exercise faith that God will bring us through today just as He did yesterday. Plans may change as the enemy sets up roadblocks, but our trust in the Lord should hold strong.

Keep following God’s direction and listening for His guidance as danger arises. The Lord may move us more often than we wold like, but He knows best. He can see what we can’t. Traveling through the night is a difficult journey, but trusting in the One who can see everything gives us an advantage over what may be lurking in the dark. Joseph had to travel with his family at night to another land, then wait until Herod died before he would come into Nazareth that the scripture would be filled. God loves you the same and if we listen and obey, He will bring us through as well!

I pray, “Lord, help me clear my mind from all the chaos around me so that I my hear Your direction for my life. Keep my family safe and let our lives be a testimony of Your grace and mercy as we face each trial. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

