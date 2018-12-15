Globally competitive investment

UNION COUNTY — In the global economy of the 21st century a company and a community must be globally competitive and that’s why Milliken & Company is making a $2.5 million investment in its two facilities in Union County.

During its December meeting Tuesday evening, Union County Council voted unanimously to approve third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing a “fee-in-lieu of tax and infrastructure credit arrangement pursuant to a fee-in-lieu of tax agreement” between the county and Milliken & Company.

The ordinance states that Milliken & Company “intends to acquire certain machinery, apparati, and equipment for use and operation at two existing manufacturing facilities” in Union County. It states that the investment will total not less than $2.5 million and will be made “during the period beginning with the first day that personal property comprising the project is purchased or acquired and ending five years after the last day of the property tax year during which the project is first placed in service.” It further states that “in order to enhance the economic development of the county” Union County wants to assist Milliken & Company in locating the project here.

It also states that the Milliken & Company project and “the payments-in-lieu of taxes would be directly and indirectly beneficial to the county, the taxing entities of the county, and the citizens and residents of the county.” It further states that the project will accomplish the purposes of “economic development and welfare, creation of jobs, promotion of tourism, and addition to the tax base of the county.”

The fee-in-lieu of tax agreement states that the $2.5 million investment will be made by Milliken & Company in its Cedar Hill Plant at 225 Bob Little Road, Jonesville, and its Gillespie Plant at 153 Lower Fairforest Church Drive, Union.

Prior to Wednesday’s meeting, council held a public hearing to receive comments on the fee-in-lieu of tax and infrastructure credit arrangement with Milliken & Company.

Union County Development Board Executive Director Kathy Jo Lancaster addressed council about Milliken’s plans, saying the $2.5 million investment will be in the form of new equipment that help automate production at the Cedar Hill and Gillespie facilities. She said that with the upgrades the facilities and, by extension, Union County, will be globally competitive.

According to the Union County Development Board website (unioncountydevelopmentboard.com) the Cedar Hill and Gillespie plants employ 234 and 90 associates, respectively, in the production of woven fabrics.

With a combined workforce of 324, Milliken & Company is the fourth largest private employer and the sixth largest employer overall in Union County.

The Cedar Hill and Gillespie plants are among the more than 35 Milliken & Co. facilities located in America, England, France, Belgium, Australia, India, and China. In addition to its manufacturing facilities, Milliken & Co. has a number of sales and service operations throughout America, Europe, and Asia. The 324 associates employed by Milliken at its Cedar Hill and Gillespie plants are part of the company’s 7,000 strong global workforce that, according to the company’s website (www.milliken.com) “work to deliver innovations that do good for the world, create new experiences, and build for the future.”

Amendment

Council also voted unanimously to approve second reading of an ordinance amending a multi-county industrial park agreement between Union County and Spartanburg County.

The ordinance states that the agreement is being amended to permit the expansion of the multi-county industrial park which is located in Spartanburg County.

At council’s first reading of the ordinance in November, Supervisor Frank Hart said that the amendment had been requested by Spartanburg County to enable it to expand the park to accommodate the inclusion of additional businesses. Hart pointed out that under its multi-county agreements Union County shares in the revenue generated by the industrial parks in Spartanburg County. He said the expansion covered by the ordinance will be mean additional revenue for Union County.

A special meeting of council has been scheduled for Wednesday, December 19 at noon in Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse for third and final reading of the ordinance.

