Remembering to wait on the Lord

UNION — The need to wait on God to answer our prayers and accept His response is the subject of a gospel play by a local author that will be performed this evening (Saturday) at USC Union.

“Teach Me How To Wait” is an original gospel stage play written by Mary Linda Owens and will be performed today by the “His Chosen Few” theatrical troupe. It is one of 12 gospel plays she has written since 2008. Her plays are usually performed in December of each year, but in June she presented a dinner theater production of her play, “Who Are You?” at Main Street Junction.

In Teach Me How To Wait, Owens tells the story of a young woman, Emoni (Raquel Gist) who desperately wants to be loved by someone, but is looking for it in the wrong places and people.

“We all want things so desperately sometimes that we try to fix the situation ourselves and not look to God for His help,” Owens said. “This play shows that this is what this woman did and failed.”

Instead of trying to do things on her own, Owens said the young woman in her play should have turned to God.

“We must learn to trust God for whatever He has in store for our lives in His timing,” Owens said. “God has many ways of answering our prayers. God may say ‘Yes,’ ‘No,’ ‘Not now,’ ‘You’re not ready,’ or ‘You have some more trials to face in life preparing you my child.’”

Owens said that several times in the play the young woman is told by other characters to “wait on God for the right man and be patient, he will come. She was told by Ma Joe (Jolene Smith) and Mama (Diane Woodard) just to wait on the Lord. Ma Joe told her the heartache and pain that she is facing now is nothing compared to what the future has, to just hold on and pray, the answer is coming.”

While God does answer prayers, Owens said it is up to those He answers to accept those answers, even if they are not the answers that were sought.

“Often times when God does answer, if it is not the right person or status we were looking for we will try to tell God to wait, but we can’t say that He didn’t answer, but we said no,” Owens said.

Looking back over her years writing and performing her plays, Owens said God has been good to her and the ministry she carries out through her plays. Owens said she enjoys writing and sharing the talent she has been blessed with. She said she is so proud of the cast that she has been blessed with for the past 10 years and that they “display so boldly the vision” that the Lord has placed on her heart.

“We are an extended family,” Owens said. “When we practice we sing, pray, and just have church sometimes.”

In addition, Owens pointed out that her cast includes some vocalists who are good at expressing her thoughts through song.

Scholarship

Owens said that a very dear friend of hers and cast member David Smith passed away and she has started a scholarship in his honor because “he believed in education for young people. This scholarship is given to a USC Union student each year.“

Focus

In addition to performing, Owens said that each year the group focuses on helping in the community. She said she believes that “the Lord wants us to help each other.”

Owens said this year’s focus will be on dialysis and cancer patients, pointing out that her group has been able to help Tommie Hill in June towards getting his kidney transplant.

Invitation

Owens said that she would like to see everyone come to this evening’s performance of Teach Me How To Wait at 5 p.m. at USC Union. Tickets are $15 at the door for adults and $7.50 for children 6-12.

“We (His Chosen Few) will present an evening of entertainment and praise for all ages,” Owens said. “Please come and bring a friend if you have been before. Remember to wait, wait on the Lord. God bless Union County.”

Photo courtesy of “His Chosen Few” The “His Chosen Few” theatrical troupe will perform “Teach Me How To Wait,” an original gospel stage play written by Mary Linda Owens this afternoon (Saturday) at 5 p.m. at USC Union. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_His-Chosen-Few.jpg Photo courtesy of “His Chosen Few” The “His Chosen Few” theatrical troupe will perform “Teach Me How To Wait,” an original gospel stage play written by Mary Linda Owens this afternoon (Saturday) at 5 p.m. at USC Union.

‘Teach Me How To Wait’ to be performed today