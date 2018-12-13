Christmas parades this weekend

Image courtesy of the Town of Carlisle The Carlisle Christmas Parade will be held this Saturday at 2 p.m. while the Jonesville Christmas Parade will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. Image courtesy of the Town of Carlisle The Carlisle Christmas Parade will be held this Saturday at 2 p.m. while the Jonesville Christmas Parade will be held Sunday at 3 p.m.

CARLISLE & JONESVILLE — Weather permitting the Carlisle Christmas Parade and the Joneville Christmas Parade will finally be held this weekend.

Scheduled for earlier this month, the Carlisle and Jonesville Christmas parades had to be postponed due to inclement weather. This weekend, barring any bad weather, the people of Carlisle and Jonesville and any all visitors to those communities will finally get to enjoy each town’s Christmas parades.

Carlisle Christmas Parade

The Carlisle Christmas Parade will be held this Saturday (December 15) at 2 p.m.

Parade participants will begin lining up at 1 p.m. for the parade which will proceed down King-Kennedy Highway (SC 215) and turn on to Janie Glymph Goree Boulevard and conclude at the Carlisle Town Hall.

Following the parade, refreshments will be served in the town hall.

Parade Marshal

This year’s Carlisle Christmas Parade Grand Marshal will be William Glenn who Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn said was selected due to his many years of service to Carlisle both as a member of the Carlisle Fire Department and as a community volunteer. She said that due to disability Glenn was recently forced to retire from firefighting after 37 years with the Carlisle Fire Department.

“Whether the call came from 911 or the town hall, Mr. Glenn always made himself available,” Ferguson-Glenn said. “He was a great asset to the town hall and to the community at-large. He served in many capacities for the town such as food distribution, serving with the lunch program, organizing school supplies for the children, he just helped out where he was needed.”

Toy Drive

Ferguson-Glenn said that the Town of Carlisle is holding its Christmas Toy Drive to provide toys for the children of needy families in the Carlisle Community. She asked that all those participating in Saturday’s parade to please bring a toy for the Christmas Toy Drive and help put a smile on the faces of the community’s neediest children on Christmas Day.

To participate in the Carlisle Christmas Parade call 864-427-1505.

Jonesville Christmas Parade

The Jonesville Christmas Parade will be held Sunday (December 16) at 3 p.m.

Line-up for the parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Pacolet Street at the old First Citizens Bank building.

The parade will proceed along Pacolet and Main streets.

Mayor Ernest Moore said that the Jonesville Christmas Parade Grand Marshal will be local businessman Michael Williams who he said “does so much for the town. He helps the town in so many ways.”

To participate in the parade just come and line up on Pacolet Street.

In Carlisle on Saturday & Jonesville on Sunday

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

