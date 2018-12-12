A boutique and a barbershop

Charles Warner | The Union Times Hair & Moore Boutique & Salon celebrated its one-year anniversary last week. Owned and operated by Joe and Lawana Moore, the front section of Hair & Moore is a women’s clothing and jewelry story or boutique while the back section is a barbershop or salon. Charles Warner | The Union Times Hair & Moore Boutique & Salon celebrated its one-year anniversary last week. Owned and operated by Joe and Lawana Moore, the front section of Hair & Moore is a women’s clothing and jewelry story or boutique while the back section is a barbershop or salon. Charles Warner | The Union Times A customer looks over some of the women’s clothing for sale in the front section of Hair & Moore Boutique & Salon at 213 East Main Street, Union. The store, which celebrated its one-year anniversary last week, is owned and operated by Joe and Lawana Moore. Charles Warner | The Union Times A customer looks over some of the women’s clothing for sale in the front section of Hair & Moore Boutique & Salon at 213 East Main Street, Union. The store, which celebrated its one-year anniversary last week, is owned and operated by Joe and Lawana Moore. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is the barbershop or salon section of Hair & Moore Boutique & Salon. The store, which is located at 213 East Main Street, Union, is owned and operated by Joe and Lawana Moore. Hair & Moore celebrated its one-year anniversary last week. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is the barbershop or salon section of Hair & Moore Boutique & Salon. The store, which is located at 213 East Main Street, Union, is owned and operated by Joe and Lawana Moore. Hair & Moore celebrated its one-year anniversary last week. Charles Warner | The Union Times These are some of the racks of women’s clothes for sale in the boutique section of Hair & Moore Boutique & Salon at 213 East Main Street, Union. The store, which also has a barbershop or salon, celebrated its one-year anniversary last week. It is owned and operated by Joe and Lawana Moore. Charles Warner | The Union Times These are some of the racks of women’s clothes for sale in the boutique section of Hair & Moore Boutique & Salon at 213 East Main Street, Union. The store, which also has a barbershop or salon, celebrated its one-year anniversary last week. It is owned and operated by Joe and Lawana Moore. Charles Warner | The Union Times Lawana Moore smiles as she packs a purchase made at Hair & Moore Boutique & Salon, the combination boutique and salon she operates with her husband, Joe. The store, which is located at 213 East Main Street, Union, is divided into a front boutique section where women’s clothes and jewelry are sold, and a barbershop or salon in the back. Hair & Moore celebrated its one-year anniversary last week. Charles Warner | The Union Times Lawana Moore smiles as she packs a purchase made at Hair & Moore Boutique & Salon, the combination boutique and salon she operates with her husband, Joe. The store, which is located at 213 East Main Street, Union, is divided into a front boutique section where women’s clothes and jewelry are sold, and a barbershop or salon in the back. Hair & Moore celebrated its one-year anniversary last week.

UNION — When you enter “Hair & Moore Boutique & Salon” you will find yourself standing in a store selling women’s clothing and jewelry, but if you step to the back of the store you will find yourself in a barbershop.

Located at 213 East Main Street, Union, Hair & Moore is owned and operated by Joe and Lawana Moore who opened their combination barbershop and women’s clothing store a year ago. The Moores celebrated the one-year anniversary of the opening of their business last week with a party attended by City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson and Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell who presented them with a gift basket.

Even as the celebration got under way, the Moores were operating their business with Lawana making a sale in the front section of the store and bagging the items purchased up for the customer and Joe giving a haircut in the back.

Looking back over Hair & Moore’s first year in business, Lawana said “it’s been good. It’s definitely been a learning experience, but it’s been good. We have a wide variety of customers.”

While the back section of the store is the salon or barbershop, the front section is the boutique offering racks full of women’s blouses, coats, dresses, and scarfs. The display cases in the boutique contain a wide array earrings, bracelets, and other jewelry for women.

On their decision to open their combination boutique and salon, Lawana said “we had the extra room and we just thought Main Street needed something like this.”

Lawanna said the salon or barbershop takes both walk-in customers and by appointment.

Hair & Moore is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and during the holidays is open Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information about the Hair & Moore Boutique & Salon call 864-426-6119 or to make an appointment call 864-426-7417.

‘Hair & Moore’ celebrates first anniversary

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

